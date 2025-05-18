Tinubu in Vatican, Exchanges Pleasantries With Pope Leo XIV

. Banters with Obi, Fayemi

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday attended the inauguration mass of the new head of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican City.

The President, who arrived Rome on Saturday, joined other world leaders to felicitate the new Pope on his ascendancy to Catholic Papacy.

At the end of the inauguration mass, President Tinubu, like other distinguished world leaders, took turn to shake hands and exchange pleasantries with the Pope.

The President told newsmen after that he felt good being part of history of the inauguration of the new Pope.

He said his visit “is consistent in the true sense of unity in diversity and I am greatly honoured.

“We have to continue to work on it, it’s a work in progress for the sake of our country and the continent as a whole”.

Along the sidelines of the President’s visit to the Vatican, he met with the Labour Party’s Presidential candidate during 2023 poll, Peter Obi and former Ekiti governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, who twitted this on his verified X handle @aonanuga1956 on Sunday said:

“Fayemi sighted President Tinubu, where he sat with other leaders and asked Obi to follow him to pay homage to the Nigerian leader. Obi agreed.

“On getting to the President, Fayemi broke the ice between Obi and Tinubu. He said:

“Mr. President, welcome to our church, and thank you for honouring the Pope with your presence.”

“President Tinubu, ever quick-witted, responded: “I should be the one welcoming you and Peter. I’m the Head of the Nigerian Delegation”.

“The President’s response cracked up Obi, who agreed with the President.

“Obi said: “Yes, indeed. We are members of your delegation”.

“Peter Obi and Fayemi are staunch Catholics and Papal knights”.

President Tinubu had earlier on arrival in Rome on Saturday hosted to dinner by the Vatican’s Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro P

In a post on his verified official X handle, the President said their dialogue was marked by a spirit of fraternity and a shared vision for peace, mutual respect, and global solidarity.

He said Nigeria deeply values the Vatican’s longstanding goodwill and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to interfaith dialogue, tolerance, and cooperation in what he describes as an increasingly polarised world.

President Tinubu wrote, “Upon my arrival in Rome ahead of the solemn Mass marking the beginning of the Pontificate of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, I was warmly received and graciously hosted to dinner by His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State to the Vatican.

“Our dialogue was marked by a spirit of fraternity and a shared vision for the future, focusing on common values such as peace, mutual respect, and global solidarity. I expressed Nigeria’s deep appreciation for the Vatican’s longstanding goodwill and reaffirmed our commitment to promoting interfaith dialogue, tolerance, and cooperation in an increasingly polarised world.

“As always, Nigeria remains a nation open to friendship, grounded in faith, and committed to building bridges of understanding across the world”.