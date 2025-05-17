NAF to Address Visual Impairment Among Personnel With New Eye Centre

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has said that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) newly inaugurated world-class Eye Centre is aimed at addressing the growing need for preventive and curative eye care, with the goal of reducing avoidable vision impairment among NAF personnel.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, in a statement yesterday, noted that the CAS said this while inaugurating a series of critical infrastructure projects at the Nigerian Air Force Base, Kano, as part of its 61st anniversary celebrations.

These projects include a state-of-the-art Trauma Centre, an Eye Centre, two blocks of officers’ accommodation, and a newly constructed office complex for the Military Airport Commandant.

The inauguration ceremony, he said, was graced by top dignitaries and symbolised NAF’s enduring commitment to the welfare, operational readiness, and professional excellence of its personnel.

He added that the event also honoured the legacy of former Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Mohammed Dikko Umar (rtd), a revered elder statesman whose name will now adorn the newly inaugurated Trauma Centre.

Speaking at the event, the Chief of the Air Staff said, “This life-saving facility stands as a beacon of hope and a testament to the contributions of our heroes. It is a reminder that their service continues to inspire future generations to serve with courage, honour, and commitment.”

Abubakar stated that the trauma and Eye Centres are strategic additions to the NAF’s growing medical capacity, aimed at providing rapid and quality care for wounded personnel, armed forces members, and surrounding communities.

Addressing another long-standing challenge, Air Marshal Abubakar noted that the two newly completed blocks of officers’ accommodation, which were unveiled, will significantly improve the living standards of personnel in Kano.

He added that the Military Airport Commandant’s Office Complex, which was also inaugurated, is designed to enhance coordination of air defence, airport security, and VIP protocols at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport.

These projects, he said, are part of a broader strategy to transform the Nigerian Air Force into a modern, agile, and resilient force capable of meeting the airpower demands of Nigeria’s national security objectives in all operational environments.

The Chief of the Air Staff charged the men and women of the Nigerian Air Force to take ownership of these facilities, use them responsibly, and remain steadfast in upholding their values of integrity, service before self, and excellence in all they do.