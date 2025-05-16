Tinubu Receives Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Owooade At State House 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Friday received in audience the 46th Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, at the State House, Abuja.

The president’s meeting with the Alaafin of Oyo is coming shortly after President Tinubu held a closed-door session with security chiefs and the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

Ahead of his first visit to the president, reports stated that Oba Owoade arrived the nation’s capital, Abuja on Wednesday to hold a strategic meeting with President Tinubu.

The president’s audience with the traditional ruler underscores the importance of traditional institutions in Nigeria’s governance and the ongoing collaboration between the Federal Government and traditional rulers.

President Tinubu had, during the coronation of Oba Owooade in April 2025, urged the first class traditional ruler to foster the unity of the Yoruba people and the country as a whole.

Details later…