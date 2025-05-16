PINL Enhances Nigeria’s Crude Oil Output to 1.48m Bpd

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The aggressive strategies deployed by pipeline surveillance contractors like Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) in ensuring the safety of the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) across 215 communities in Niger Delta region has contributed to the reported boost in the country’s crude oil output.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) had reported that Nigeria’s crude oil production rose to 1.48 million barrels per day (bpd) in April 2025, marking a modest increase from 1.40 million bpd recorded in March, 2025.

According to the regulatory body, the April figure represents 99 percent of the 1.5 million bpd quota allocated to Nigeria by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

“The average crude oil production was 99 percent of the OPEC quota (1.5 mbopd),” the commission stated in its latest report titled: ‘Crude Oil and Condensate Production April 2025’.

The report also revealed that total daily oil output, including condensates, averaged 1.68 million barrels per day in April. While the lowest daily output stood at 1.60 million bpd, the highest peaked at 1.73 million bpd.

This latest figure represents a notable improvement from March 2025, when Nigeria’s production dropped to 93 percent of its OPEC quota.

That month, total production—including condensates averaged 1.40 million bpd, with a peak of 1.76 million bpd and a low of 1.46 million bpd.

The figures signal continued efforts by Nigeria to stabilise output and meet its production targets amid ongoing reforms in the oil and gas sector.

These efforts also include the aggressive strategies deployed by PINL which have made the Trans Niger Pipeline more secure and able to deliver 100 percent through the Bonny export terminal.

In engagements with stakeholders of its 215 pipeline host communities in Port Harcourt and Yenagoa, last week PINL was widely applauded for its unique efforts in encouraging community participation in the security of the pipeline and other social responsibility programmes that have helped in increasing the crude oil production.

Based on this positive outlook the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) was encouraged to assure Nigerians that the 2.5million daily crude oil production target of the President Bola Tinubu’s administration was achievable, with the collaboration of relevant stakeholders.

Director of Energy Security in the Office of the National Security Adviser, Ojukaye Flag-Amachree, gave the assurance at the weekend, during the PINL stakeholders’ engagement in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

He was represented by Mr. Young-Harry Amakiri, who commended PINL for working to ensure zero infractions on the Trans Niger Pipeline.