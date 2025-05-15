TD Africa, Huawei Empower Installers on eKit Deployment

Agnes Ekebuike

In a bold step to ensure seamless adoption of the Huawei eKit solution across Africa, TD Africa, the continent’s leading technology distributor, in collaboration with global tech giant Huawei, hosted an exclusive Installer Workshop in Lagos recently.

The workshop was not just another industry event, it was a strategic initiative to educate, empower, and recruit certified installers who will become TD Africa’s official hands-on force in deploying Huawei’s eKit networking solutions to Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) across the continent.

Recognising that access to the right technology is only part of the solution, TD Africa is closing the gap between product and performance by ensuring that SMEs have access to technically equipped installers who understand the specific needs of the African business landscape.

Group Head, Huawei SMB, Ayotunde Atiba, said: “The essence of this workshop is to equip these installers with the right product knowledge and technical know-how to deliver top-notch installation service to businesses across the region.

“For us, it’s not just about distributing products. It’s about creating an ecosystem that supports growth, efficiency, and excellence.”

Huawei eKit Sales Manager, Nigeria, Ajuma Gabriels, said: “This is a step in the right direction for us.

“If these installers don’t get the necessary training, the chances that they will deliver quality services to the end users will be at stake. That’s why this partnership with our gold distributor, TD Africa, is so crucial.”

Through the initiative, installers will not only receive professional training but will also gain direct access to Huawei eKit products via registered TD Africa partners, alongside exclusive discounts, rebates, and ongoing technical support.