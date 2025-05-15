  • Thursday, 15th May, 2025

Ola Aina Set for New Deal at Nottingham Forest

Super Eagles and Nottingham Forest defender, Ola Aina, is set for a contract extension at the City Ground amidst interest from Manchester City.

The 28-year-old has been one of Forest’s best players in the English Premier League this season, particularly defensively, and his absence due to a calf injury has more or less cost the Reds a place in the top-four.

Aina’s contract at the City Ground runs out at the end of June, and the former Chelsea full-back isn’t short of interest from home and abroad. However, it appears he’ll be with Nuno Espirito Santo’s men beyond this campaign.

According to UK’s Telegraph, Ola Aina is expected to sign a new deal soon as the contract has been on the table for months. Additionally, he has already triggered an extra year which will cover next season.

When fully fit, the former Torino defender has played every game for the two-time UEFA Champions League winners this season, and an improved deal is nothing less than deserved. He has scored two goals and provided one assists in the English top-flight this term.

Nottingham Forest are currently 7th on the English Premier League table, and with two league games left to play, their chances of making the Champions League places are still wide open, although they’ll be needing help from elsewhere.

