Ex-NUC Boss Highlights Benefits of AI in Boosting Interest in Music Education

James Sowole in Abeokuta

A former Executive Secretary of the National University Commission (NUC), Prof. Peter Okebukola, has said that Artificial Intelligence (AI), if properly applied, is capable of contributing to boosting students’ interest in music career.

Okebukola made the assertion in Abeokuta in a keynote address he delivered at the opening of the 20th edition of the Society for Music Educators of Nigeria (SOMEN).

The conference, held at the Federal College of Education (FCE), Osiele, Abeokuta, has as its theme ‘Artificial Intelligence (AI) Application and Implication in Music Education’ and drew participants from academics, professional musicians and experts from across the country.

The essence of the conference, according to the organisers, was to join forces in order to bridge the gap among music educators and develop a unified curriculum for music education.

Okebukola said that music education historically relied on human instruction, tactile engagement and all learning, but the advent of technology has been a support and enhancement of music learning experiences.

He said AI technology has become more accessible and sophisticated and can assist music educators and learners to harness their potential.

He, however, noted that: “AI will not replace humans, but serve as a supplementary tool, offering personalised practice, while learners can focus on artistic development by balancing technological advancements with human mentorship.”

He said music educators and teachers can harness AI’s power to cultivate the next generation of musicians.

Addressing journalists at the conference, the Chairman of the SOMEN Board of Trustees, Dr. Ifeoluwa Olorunsogo, disclosed that the conference aims to share ideas, discuss trends, and chart a new course for music education in Nigeria.

He posited that the current trend of artificial intelligence in the world of technology needed to be included in music education, while its potential must be harnessed.

He pointed out that the conference will ensure that we come up with a curriculum that meets the challenges of the programme in Nigeria.

He said: “We created a forum where we can talk about the development that is going on in the world. For instance, we have artificial intelligence; it is the latest development of technology all over the world now, and every tendencies towards artificial intelligence, and there is no how we can continue implementing programmes without ensuring that we key in to the latest issue that has to do with that area, and that is the reason why the theme of this conference is ‘Artificial intelligence as its affecting and implications music education in Nigeria’.

“If we don’t move on with the current challenge, especially technology, we will be left behind. So, we are going to see how to be creative and innovative to utilise the concept in the delivery and also those who are at the scholarly level will assist in the research level and all. We created a forum where we can talk about the development that is going on in the world, and ensure that we key in to the latest issue that has to do with technology.”

In her submission, Dr. Debrah Temisan Lawal disclosed that there has been an increasing number of students enrolling in tertiary institutions for music, adding that there is a need for collaboration among music educators and practitioners to promote multi-disciplinary research and international recognition.

Lawal commended the influence of music practitioners like Davido, Ebenezer Obey, who hadn’t only relied on talent alone, but also pursued their career with a basic education in music.

She said: “We want the world to know what we are doing in Nigeria as a music society. Yes, there is a significant improvement on the numbers of students coming to the music department in various institutions. The reason is this, you see the likes of Davido, Ebenezer Obey, other practising musicians, when you go through the citation of Davido he has to go back to school to study. That is a point that even though you have the talent, you still need to be schooled to understand some basic and foundation before you can build on it.

“We have more students saying that they want to get the basics; they want to get the foundation, so that their talent can be better appreciated and better utilised.

“So yes, what Davido is doing, Pastor Olukoya is doing, Baba Obey is doing, and other people are actually sparking more students’ registration into our departments.”

Meanwhile, the Provost of the school, Dr. Adekola Soyele, commended the effort of SOMEN.

He assured them of maximum support and ensured that they had an enabling environment to thrive.

“We may not be able to give you money, but we will provide you with an enabling environment to thrive,” he said.

The conference was declared open by Dr. Alex Eyengho, Chairman of the College Governing Council.