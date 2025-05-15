DOA Announces 4th Annual TMT Business Series

Leading commercial law firm Duale, Ovia & Alex-Adedipe (DOA) has unveiled plans to host the 4th edition of its flagship Technology, Media, and Telecommunications (TMT) business series, which aims to support the country’s startups and build its digital infrastructure.

DOA said the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, and investors and stakeholders, will attend the TMT.

The Managing Partner, DOA, Adeleke Alex-Adedipe, in a statement yesterday said the event is scheduled for Thursday, June 5.Alex-Adedipe noted that the event’s theme, “Beyond the Startup Frenzy: Building the Infrastructure for a Digital Nigeria,” marks a strategic pivot in the national discourse.

He stated that the theme addresses everything from early-stage enthusiasm and venture capital buzz to the foundational policies, systems, and investments required to build a resilient, scalable, and future-ready digital economy.

The managing partner noted that the TMT series has been firmly established as one of the most anticipated gatherings of stakeholders in Nigeria’s innovation ecosystem.

He stated that the event convenes regulators, investors, founders, creatives, legal experts, product leaders, and policymakers to dialogue at the intersection of technology, regulation, investment, and growth.

“Technology is no longer emerging, and it is embedded. This year, we are moving the conversation beyond funding rounds and MVPs to interrogate what it truly takes to build digital infrastructure that works for everyone from broadband and cloud to regulation and commercial models,” he said.

Alex-Adedipe revealed that key highlights for the 2025 TMT series include a keynote address by the minister that tackles the country’s digital policy agenda, infrastructure expansion, and Nigeria’s global competitiveness. He added that a fireside chat would touch on an in-depth, unscripted conversation to accelerate sustainable digital growth.

He highlighted several panel sessions on topics such as “Tech Profitability Playbook—Who’s Really Winning?” and “Innovation & Regulation—Finding Common Ground” would be part of the programme.

“On the sidelines, there would also be a regulatory clinic and a debut pitch competition, “The Next Big Bet – Scale. Build. Sustain” to spotlight early-stage, high-impact startups solving real-world challenges across AI, fintech, digital infrastructure, content and more.

“Finalists will pitch live to a panel of top investors and ecosystem leaders for a chance to win cash prizes, mentorship and industry exposure,” he said. Alex-Adedipe stated that the event was open to invitees, industry stakeholders, media and select members of the innovation ecosystem.

He emphasised that attendance is free but strictly by pre-registration.