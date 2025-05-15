Aliko Dangote Exchanges Handshake with Trump in Qatar

Africa’s richest person, Aliko Dangote, was among those who exchanged pleasantries with American President, Donald Trump, during yesterday’s visit to Qatar, THISDAY has learnt.

A video in circulation showed Dangote being introduced to the American President during the visit by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Earlier, the Emir personally welcomed Trump upon his arrival at Hamad International Airport, marking the beginning of the second leg of Trump’s Middle East tour. The reception included a fighter jet escort for Air Force One and a motorcade featuring Tesla Cybertrucks.

Following his arrival, Trump and Al Thani participated in a signing ceremony for a significant agreement between Qatar Airways and Boeing. The deal involved the purchase of up to 210 Boeing jets, valued at approximately $96 billion, making it one of the largest orders in Boeing’s history.

The visit also garnered attention due to Qatar’s offer of a luxurious Boeing 747-8 jet, estimated at $400 million, intended as a potential replacement for Air Force One. This gesture sparked bipartisan debate in the United States regarding the ethics and legality of accepting such gifts from foreign governments.

In the video, Dangote was seen familiarising himself with the US leader before he (Dangote) moved over to greet the Emir.

It’s unclear what specific issues were discussed between the billionaire businessman and the US President, but Trump was accompanied by a delegation of prominent American business leaders, including Elon Musk.

Senate Confirms Appointments of Five New INEC RECs

•Amends South East Development Commission Act

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of five individuals as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The confirmation followed the consideration of a report by the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters, which screened the nominees.

Senator Simon Lalong, Chairman of the Committee, presented the report during plenary.

The screening exercise was conducted on Tuesday, May 6, under the former chairman of the Committee, Senator Sharafadeen Abiodun Ali.

The newly confirmed RECs are Umar Yusuf Garba (Kano); Sa’ad Umar Idris (Bauchi); Chukwuemeka Ibeziako (Anambra); Umar Mukhtar (Borno) and Dr. Johnson Alalibo Simikiem (Bayelsa).

Following their confirmation, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, urged the appointees to justify the trust placed in them by the president through dedication and integrity in the discharge of their duties.

Akpabio said: “With the calibre of nominees confirmed today, the President has once again infused capable hands into INEC.”

“It is expected that they will contribute significantly to strengthening the Commission’s processes and overall performance.”

Meanwhile, the Senate yesterday passed a Bill to amend the South East Development Commission Act through second reading.

The amendment is to align it with provisions of other regional commission bills.