2027: Niger APC to Purchase Governorship Nomination Form for Bago

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago may have received the endorsement of the ruling All Progress Congress APC for the 2027 governorship election following the decision of the party leadership to purchase for him the governorship nomination form.

The party however said its decision will not preclude any member from purchasing or contesting for the governorship or obtaining the governorship nomination ticket.

Governor Bago has however not declared his intention to run for a second term as governor.

A statement by the State Publicity Secretary of the Party, Alhaji Musa Sarkinkaji quoted the the state Chairman of the APC Alhaji Aminu Musa Bobi as making the announcement on Monday after receiving over 12,000 members of the opposition People’s Democratic Party PDP led by a chieftain of the party Alhaji Bello Bawa Bwari and others who defected to the APC.

Alhaji Aminu Bobi according to the statement attributed the decision of the party to the giant strides Governor Bago had taken in the development of all parts of the state.

Welcoming the defectors the Chairman said the APC in Niger State is open to accommodate members into in all the 25 local government and 274 wards.in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the decampees Alhaji . Bello Bawa Bwari said that that they decided to join the APC because of the remarkable achievements of the Governor Alhaji Mohammed Umaru Bago, within the space of two years.

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser Political Matters and Strategy to the governor, Alhaji Mohammed Nma Kolo praised Alhaji Bello Bawa Bwari and other defectors “for their courage and understanding of politics”.

Top government and political officials attended the event.