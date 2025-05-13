Insecurity: Russia Pledges Military Assistance to Nigeria

•As NAF Alerts Abuja, Lagos residents on ongoing aerial display rehearsals ahead 61st anniversary celebration

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Russian Federation expressed its preparedness to provide necessary military assistance to the Armed Forces of Nigeria to tackle escalating security threats in the country.

The Russian Defence Minister, Mr. Andrey Belousov, expressed this preparedness when the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Christopher Musa, paid him a courtesy visit at the Russian Ministry of Defence Building in Moscow.

He said the assistance is in line with existing military-technical cooperation with Nigeria.

A statement by the Acting Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, stated the outcomes of subsequent engagements, such as the meeting of the Intergovernmental Working Group and the Armed Forces of Nigeria, will determine the modality for the assistance.

The visit to Russia, he said, was aimed at reiterating Nigeria’s solidarity with the Federation on its 80th Victory Day Commemoration, in honour of Russian heroes who paid the ultimate price for the Federation during World War II.

Gusau said that the visit was highly rewarding, as it enabled the CDS to reaffirm Nigeria’s commitment to military cooperation with the Russian Federation.

“It also provided an opportunity for the CDS to outline the operational needs of the AFN, which Russia could potentially support,” he concluded.

In another development, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has informed members of the public, particularly residents of Abuja and Lagos, that aerial display rehearsals are ongoing in both cities as part of preparations for activities marking the 61st Anniversary Celebration of the NAF, scheduled for 23rd May 2025.

The Service also advised residents of both cities not to panic but to go about their normal activities, as the rehearsals are carefully planned and executed with strict adherence to safety standards.

A statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said these aerial manoeuvres are designed to enhance the spectacle of the celebration’s grand finale and to demonstrate the professionalism and operational capabilities of the NAF.

Air Commodore Ejodame expressed appreciation the understanding and continued support of the public to the Service.