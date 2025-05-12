NSA Vows Prompt Prosecution of Vandals, Oil Thieves as PINL Meets Stakeholders

Says 100 suspects charged, 15 jailed

Troops arrest 36 persons, dismantle 21 illegal refining sites

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, at the weekend pledged to ensure that oil thieves and persons engaged in incessant vandalism of crude assets in the Niger Delta are apprehended and prosecuted without delay.

Rising from a stakeholders’ meeting involving traditional rulers, civil society groups, community and youths leaders in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital, the NSA stated that the federal government was taking strong action against those threatening national assets.

The stakeholders had lamented that most vandals and oil thieves caught and handed over to the authorities always returned within a few days, to hunt for those allegedly reporting them to the authorities.

Speaking on behalf of the NSA during the meeting organised by Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) to appraise the company’s operations on the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP), Ribadu who was represented by his Special Adviser on Energy, Security and Finance, Mr. Amakiri Harry-Young, revealed that a special committee comprising investigative and prosecuting teams had been working round the clock to ensure offenders face justice.

The NSA added that over 100 suspects had already been prosecuted, with 15 recently sent to Port Harcourt prison.

This move, he said, followed concerns raised during a previous meeting about the arrest and quick release of oil vandals, which often lead to further insecurity in affected communities, emphasising that the administration was fully committed to achieving the national oil production target of 2.5 million barrels per day.

“The president is serious about the 2.5 million barrels, and we are doing everything necessary to reach that goal,” Harry said, adding that success will depend on the collective efforts of all stakeholders involved.

In his opening address, PINL Consultant, Communities Relations, Dr. Akpos Mezeh, said that the company has recorded major successes in safeguarding the Trans-Niger Pipeline through close collaboration with host communities, government security agencies, and other key stakeholders.

He also stated that by investing in community needs, resolving disputes, and restoring the environment, PINL has helped reduce crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism. He added that the result has been near-zero infractions on the pipeline, improved crude oil production, and greater investor confidence, all contributing to increased national revenue.

Mezeh explained that in addition to strengthening local ties, PINL has supported economic empowerment, ensured regular payment of surveillance guards, and promoted safety by deploying military camps and porta cabins.

Also, the President of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), Prof. Benjamin Okaba, stressed that Ijaw communities had always supported Nigeria’s unity and economic stability, even taking the lead in the management of pipelines through companies like PINL.

He called for full support for PINL, emphasising that any success in protecting pipelines should also credit the Ijaw people.

Okaba criticised the current terms of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), especially the 3 per cent allocation to host communities, calling it an insult. He called for better agreements and full respect for such terms by both the company and the federal government.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers of the host communities in Southern Ijaw, Ogbia and Yenagoa local government areas, His Royal Majesty, WSJ Igbugburu X, the Ibenanawei of Bomo Kingdom, Southern Ijaw LGA, praised the company for its consistent engagement with stakeholders.

The respected monarch commended PINL for setting an example in community engagement, noting that no other pipeline surveillance firm operating in the region had shown such commitment.

He urged the federal government, especially the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, to also hold regular meetings with stakeholders and surveillance companies to help reduce pipeline vandalism and boost oil production.

Besides, he called on other surveillance firms to rise to the occasion and work collectively to eliminate criminal activities in oil-producing communities.

Meanwhile, operatives of 6 Division, Nigerian Army have dismantled 21 illegal refining sites and arrested 36 suspected oil thieves in various communities in the Niger Delta region.

The troops in synergy with other security agencies also confiscated over 591,000 litres of stolen products across the region. It was learnt that the operations were conducted between April 28 and May 11, this year.

In a statement made available to journalists in Port Harcourt yesterday, the Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lt. Col. Danjuma Jonah, said the achievement was in tandem with the ongoing crackdown against oil theft and pipeline vandalism in the region.

In Rivers State, he said several operations were conducted with remarkable achievements recorded, and revealed that five illegal refining sites with a large metal tank loaded with over 350,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gasoline Oil (AGO) were discovered around Orashi Game Reserve/Okolomade area in Abua/Odual Local Government Area of the state .

He said: “These were in addition to a large ovens, with a massive dugout, filled with over 100,000 litres of stolen crude handled appropriately. Several items, including a pumping machine, borehole, electric cables and sockets were recovered at the scene.

“At the fringes of the notorious Imo River, troops destroyed seven illegal refining sites, confiscated 1,428 bags of stolen products estimated to be over 21,500 litres of crude, demobilized five boats used for the illicit venture, with 38 drum pots and fifteen drum receivers destroyed.”

Danjuma said that in the operations conducted, troops intercepted a truck with Registration number EFR 302 XA at Elelenwa, Eleme LGA, loaded with 20,000 litres of stolen products.

“At Otokolomabie and Coconut Estate in Bonny LGA, following local intelligence, troops discovered a Pureputt boat hidden in the Creeks, filled with over 10,000 litres of stolen products,” he said.