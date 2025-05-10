Police Dismantle Cross-Border Kidnapping Syndicate, Apprehend 8 Suspects, Rescue 25 Foreign Nationals

.AVM Abdullahi lauds Tinubu’s commitment to transforming Nigerian armed forces

Linus Aleke in Abuja and Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have rescued no fewer than 25 Ivorian nationals, including Ladji Yoa Pierre, who was the subject of a formal request from the National Central Bureau (NCB) Abidjan.

Also, the Air Officer Commanding Special Operations Command, Air Vice Marshall (AVM) Usman Kandi Abdullahi, as the Nigerian Air Force celebrates its 61st Anniversary commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his commitment to the development and transformation of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

A statement by the Force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, said the foreigners were rescued during a meticulously planned operation by operatives of the Nigerian Police Force.

He stated that this marks the third major achievement against transnational criminal activities within the span of one week, underscoring the NPF’s relentless pursuit of justice and dedication to international collaboration.

According to him, “The operation was triggered by a report filed on April 23rd, 2025, by Mrs. Kaussi Amenan Marianman at NCB Abidjan, alleging that her son, Ladji Yoa Pierre, had been lured to Nigeria under false pretences by individuals who were later identified as Simon Oliver and Michael Odunga, who promised to facilitate his travel documents to Belgium.

“Once in Nigeria, Ladji Yoa Pierre was held captive, with the abductors demanding a ransom of two million five hundred thousand CFA francs (equivalent to six million six hundred and twenty-five thousand naira).

“Upon receiving the request from NCB Abidjan, the Commissioner of Police, INTERPOL, Annex, Lagos, CP Bode Ojajuni, immediately deployed a team of trained investigators to rescue the victim and apprehend his abductors. On May 5th, 2025, the team successfully stormed the hideout of the abductors, rescuing two victims and apprehending two suspects at Osehi Hotel, located in Ado-Odo Ota, Ogun State.”

Adejobi explained that a subsequent operation conducted at Ejegun Itele, Ado-odo-Ota, resulted in the rescue of 23 additional victims, including the said Ladji Yoa Pierre, and the arrest of six more suspects.

He stressed that following the successful operation, Ladji Yoa Pierre was handed over to his biological mother, Mrs. Kaussi Amenan, who had travelled from Abidjan.

He further revealed that the remaining 24 rescued victims had been handed over to the Assistant Comptroller General, Nigerian Immigration Service, Zone A Headquarters, Ikeja-Lagos, for further action, while the eight apprehended suspects were in police custody undergoing investigation for possible prosecution.

“In response to this successful operation, the head of NCB Abidjan, in a letter dated May 6, 2025, expressed deep appreciation and commendation to the Nigeria Police Force and the Interpol Unit for the brilliant operation that led to the rescue of the victims and hoped to strengthen collaboration between both agencies towards tackling transborder crimes,” the statement said.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, applauded the operatives for their remarkable display of professionalism and expertise.

AVM Abdullahi was speaking in his welcome address on the occasion of the Command’s Open Day Visit, held in Bauchi yesterday as part of the activities lined up to celebrate the 61st anniversary of the Nigerian Air Force.

He said that the Nigerian Air Force has continued to benefit from the unwavering support of the President, who according to him, has consistently demonstrated his commitment to the development and transformation of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

He also acknowledged the efforts of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal HB Abubakar, saying that he has been instrumental in enhancing the operational capacity of the Nigerian Air Force.

According to him, “Under his visionary leadership, the NAF has witnessed significant advancements, including the induction of modern platforms that have boosted our capabilities and improved our responses to emerging security threats.

“Today marks a significant milestone in the history of our great nation and the Nigerian Air Force. Over the past 61 years, the NAF has grown in leaps and bounds, evolving into a highly professional and effective force that has played a critical role in defending our nation’s interests.”

According to Abdullahi, “This year’s anniversary celebration, with the theme ‘Optimising Civil-Military Relations in a Joint Operational Environment for Enhanced Air Operations’, underscores the importance of collaboration and cooperation between the military and civil authorities in achieving our common national objectives.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we are proud to showcase our capabilities, equipment, and personnel to the public,” he added.

He pointed out that “Today’s Open Day Visit provides an opportunity to strengthen our bonds with host communities, promote greater understanding and cooperation, and demonstrate our unwavering commitment to safeguarding our nation and its people.”

While also expressing profound gratitude to the Government and people of Bauchi State for their warm hospitality, consistent support, and partnership over the years, he said “Your cooperation has been vital to the successful operations and presence of the Nigerian Air Force in this region.”

In a goodwill message, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdukadir Mohammed, represented by his Chief Security Adviser, Abdulrahman Ahmed, rejoiced with NAF on their 61st Anniversary, and commended its growth and effectiveness, particularly in countering banditry and insurgency.

He also called for greater surveillance along Bauchi’s borders with Plateau, Gombe, and Taraba states, while urging synergy with other security agencies to combat crime.

Highlights of the celebration in Bauchi included school children’s visitations, career guidance sessions, showcasing NAF personnel different types of uniforms and interactive engagements with NAF units stationed at the base.