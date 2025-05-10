Oyo APC Members Kick against Nomination of Olaifa as SWDC Member

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oluyole Local Government Area of Oyo State, yesterday, rejected the nomination and appointment of Dr. Ibrahim Olaifa as member of the newly established South West Development Commission (SWDC).

The aggrieved members while speaking with journalists in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital yesterday expressed dismay over the appointment, saying Oĺaifa can never represent Oluyole federal constituency or local government because he has ceased to be member of the party since 2022 ahead of the 2023 general election.

A member of the party, Mr. Kunle Ajao, while speaking on behalf of the aggrieved members, maintained that Olaifa decamped from the APC to Accord when he could not secure Oluyole Federal House of Representatives ticket for second term under the party, noting that while others including the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, have rejoined the APC after the 2023 election, Olaifa is yet to do so.

He said, “How on earth can he now be nominated to represent Oluyole and APC in this highly important commission. This is grossly unfair, unjust, unmerited and utterly against the principle of justice, fairness and equity that our great Leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and our party, APC are known for.

“We believe that the President must have been misled in nominating this wrong person. We are using this medium to call on those who matter in the selection and nomination of federal appointments to make their findings and reverse his nomination.

“There are many party faithful, who worked tirelessly for the victory and emergence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Oluyole Local Government Area, who can genuinely represent APC at the national level. This is just a case of ‘monkey dey work baboon dey chop’. It is most unfair.”