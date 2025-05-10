Nigeria Climate Finance Summit Advocates Domestic Capital for Investment in Mitigation, Adaptation

As the emerging global geopolitical challenges points to the need for Nigeria and Africa to look inwards in the quest for mobilising domestic funding to close the gaps left by withdrawal of the United States government for certain civil society engagements, the Clean Technology Hub in partnership with the Africa Finance Corporation has organised the Nigeria Climate Finance and Investment Summit 2025.

The inaugural summit which held from 29th to 30th of April, 2025 at Oriental Hotel, Lagos, was a high-level multi-stakeholder meeting aimed at mobilising domestic capital for investment in climate mitigation and adaptation.

This year’s summit themed: ‘De-risking Private Sector Investment for Energy Transition in Nigeria’, focused on the critical role of the private sector in achieving Nigeria’s NDCs.

The NCFIS25 is a platform designed to address Nigeria’s annual climate finance gap, estimated at $17.7 billion. By bringing together a multi-stakeholder group from the public and private sector, the summit focused on fostering public-private partnerships to accelerate Nigeria’s transition to a low-carbon economy.

Chief Executive Officer, Clean Technology Hub, Ifeoma Malo, captured the importance of the summit which saw the gathering of investors, policymakers, businesses, climate innovators and other critical stakeholders to have an honest discussion around unlocking finance for Nigeria’s energy transition.

The summit equally attracted notable industry leaders and high-level government officials, including Mr. Ibrahim Shelleng, Senior Special Assistant to the President of Nigeria on Climate Finance and Stakeholder Engagement; Mr. Eluma Obibuaku, Senior Vice President (Investment

– Power) at Africa Finance Corporation; Mr. Ope Onibokun, Investment Director, Infrastructure and Climate Group at British International Investment (BII); Ms. Nkiru Chime, Managing Director, Business Advisory at Infragroa Global Capital; among other distinguished climate finance and policy experts.

Key Highlights of NCFIS 2025 include a 7+ high-level panel sessions led by industry leaders. There was also the launching of the Climate Investment Deal Room and a closed-door meetings and bilateral networking. Ms. Malo described the summit as a huge success for setting the ball rolling in seeking alternatives to funding climate related problems and looking inwards on ways to tackle development challenges facing Nigeria and Africa in general.