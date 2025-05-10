Alleged Graft: EFCC Allays Fears, Promises to Act on Petition Against Matawalle

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has pledged to act on a petition submitted to it by the All Progressives Congress Young Leaders Alliance (APC-YLA), surrounding financial crimes against the Minister of State for Defense, and former Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle.

The protesters who were led by APC-YLA Convener, Mohammed Ireji, were at the headquarters of the commission in Abuja yesterday and questioned why the anti- graft agency is slow in commencing a thorough investigation into allegations of graft against the former governor.

The group stated that it has gathered facts and figures regarding Matawalle’s alleged embezzlement of billions of Naira, and as such, he needs to account for over N290 billion from the FAAC and N133 billion from the JAAC that he received from 2019 to 2023.

They noted that several petitions on the Matawalle case were submitted at the headquarters of the EFCC, including the APC Akida Forum on May 3, 2024, and a follow-up petition on September 30, 2024, urging the commission to proceed with its investigation on the former governor.

The group lauded the performance and resilience of the EFCC) leadership in its fight against corruption without bias and recalled how it displayed determination and persistence in addressing corrupt officials particularly by promptly taking action against former Minister Betta Edu and former governors Yahaya Bello and Darius Ishaku of Kogi and Taraba states respectively.

Ireji said, “We are here today to formally request that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to reopen the investigation into the corruption allegations against Bello Mohammed Matawalle, the State Minister for Defense.

“We have witnessed the commission launch an investigation into the alleged corruption of former Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State. Last year, the commission arrested former Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State over alleged corruption.

“If all these former governors and ministers were not above the law and the EFCC, who would shield the former governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, from investigation? He is not a governor now. Who is stopping EFCC from doing its work?

“We have gathered facts and figures regarding Bello Matawalle’s alleged embezzlement of billions of Naira.

“He reportedly needs to account for over N290 billion from the FAAC and N133 billion from the JAAC he received from 2019 to 2023.

“He is also expected to explain the N105 billion loan he took during his tenure as the governor of Zamfara State.

“These are not mere allegations or speculations. After our last visit to this commission’s headquarters, we thought the investigation would reopen, but nothing has happened.

“We are confident that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has access to all the facts regarding financial crimes in the country.”

Receiving the petition, the Acting Director of Security at the EFCC, Idowu Adedeji, allayed their fears and concerns and promised that their petition will be looked in and matters raised will be thoroughly investigated.

He said, “We have received your petition and we will submit it accordingly.”