Ministry of Police Affairs Strengthens Partnership with PSC to Enhance Transparency in Police Recruitment, Others

The Ministry of Police Affairs has reiterated the need to strengthen its partnership with the Police Service Commission (PSC) to improve transparency in the recruitment, discipline, promotion, and training of personnel of the Nigerian Police Force.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Anuma Nlia, restated this commitment when he led the management team of the Ministry on a courtesy visit to the Chairman of the Police Service Commission at its headquarters in Jabi, Abuja.

He also stated it is paramount that the recruitment and training process for enlisting capable and ethical individuals into the police force is seamless and aligned with the needs of modern policing.

According to a statement by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Bolaji Kazeem, “We must work together to establish transparent and merit-based systems for career progression and to address issues of misconduct fairly and effectively.”

The Permanent Secretary added that collaborating on the development of policies and guidelines that enhance the operational efficiency, accountability, and human rights compliance of the Nigeria Police Force, as well as jointly exploring avenues to improve the welfare, morale, and working conditions of police officers, is crucial to maintaining law and order.

Nlia pointed out that the primary objective of their visit was to foster a stronger working relationship and open channels of communication between the Ministry and the Police Service Commission.

“We recognise that our mandates are intrinsically linked, and effective collaboration is paramount to achieving our shared goals within the security architecture of Nigeria,” he stressed.

According to him, “The Ministry of Police Affairs is fully committed to working hand-in-hand with the Police Service Commission in a spirit of mutual respect and understanding. We are eager to engage in open dialogue, share perspectives, and collectively address the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. We believe that through regular consultations and a unified approach, we can strengthen the Nigeria Police Force and enhance its capacity to serve and protect all citizens.”

He further stated that the ministry appreciates the significant role the commission plays in overseeing the recruitment, promotion, discipline, and overall welfare of members of the Nigeria Police Force, adding, “Your independence and commitment to upholding standards of professionalism and integrity are vital to building public trust and ensuring the effectiveness of our police.”

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu (Rtd), appreciated the permanent secretary for the bold steps taken to forge cooperation that would address challenges related to pension issues for retired policemen and assured that they would work together to address issues in the police ecosystem.

He said: “We must work together with the Nigeria Police Force to resolve the issue of pensions, police reforms, and regular consultations to give life to police reforms in line with global standards and strengthen our relationship with civil society organizations and international donors.”