LALIGA EA Sports: Just Four Points  Separate Barcelona from Real Madrid ahead of El Clasico

There are just four rounds of matches remaining in the 2024/25 LALIGA EA SPORTS season, and it’s still a mystery as to who’ll win the title. FC Barcelona currently sit top, but they still have work to do if they want to lift the trophy.

Here, we take a look at the situation of the top two teams in this year’s title race, one of the most exciting leagues in all of Europe.

FC Barcelona (1st, 79 points)

In his first season in Spanish football, Hansi Flick, has done an excellent job and his FC Barcelona team are playing some fantastic football at the same time as they’re scooping up points week after week.

Los Azulgranashave been top of the table for most of the season, for all but 10 matchdays, and currently hold a four-point lead over their direct rivals Real Madrid. With El Clasico coming up in Matchday 35, the situation at the top could still change, but Barçaare in a comfortable position for now.

Remaining fixtures: Real Madrid (H), RCD Espanyol (A), Villarreal CF (H), Athletic Club (A)

Real Madrid (2nd, 75 points)

Real Madrid are the defending champions and know what it takes to win silverware, but they haven’t actually managed to retain the LALIGA EA SPORTS championship since they did so in 2006/07 and 2007/08. Currently in second, the wait for back-to-back titles seems destined to continue. Having scored far fewer goals than Barça, Los Blancos’ goal difference is a lot worse. They remain in the race, though, having eked out four wins in a row, all by a one-goal margin.

Remaining fixtures: FC Barcelona (A), RCD Mallorca (H), Sevilla FC (A), Real Sociedad (H)