Oniru Visits Terra Kulture ahead of Coronation Anniversary

The Oniru of Iruland, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, Abisogun II, yesterday visited Terra Kulture in Lagos as part of activities lined up to celebrate the fifth anniversary of his coronation.

The visit is one of several institutional engagements scheduled in the lead-up to the anniversary, which holds on June 7, 2025.

According to a statement, Oba Lawal acknowledged the contributions of cultural, healthcare, financial and other key institutions to the development of Iruland and Nigeria at large.

He said the visit was aimed at showing appreciation to stakeholders who have consistently supported the kingdom’s development agenda, known as the #LeGIT vision — an acronym for “Let’s Grow Iru Together.”

He said the LeGIT framework is anchored on eight pillars: tourism and culture, education and empowerment, healthcare, environment, security, welfare, infrastructure, and stakeholder engagement.

The monarch noted that the visit to Terra Kulture was a symbolic gesture of royal appreciation and a validation of the institution’s role in promoting cultural awareness and development.

“We recognise the impact that institutions such as Terra Kulture are making, not just within Iruland, but in Lagos and across the country. This visit is to acknowledge and strengthen that relationship,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer of Terra Kulture, Bolanle Austen-Peters, stressed the role of the arts in economic development and youth empowerment, noting that the sector remains a vital source of employment and cultural growth in Nigeria.

The renowned filmmaker, who was recently conferred with the chieftaincy title of Erelu Asa of Iruland, described the visit as an honour and recognition of the impact of the creative industry.

“We just wanted to show a teaser of what we’ve been able to do over the past 21 years. I started as a lawyer, and today I’m a stage and film director. Through Terra Kulture, we’ve impacted thousands of children, young adults, and creatives,” she said.

She noted that the institution employs over 80 full-time staff and engages up to 400 personnel during major productions, operating year-round.

Austen-Peters also emphasised the importance of peace in enabling the growth of the arts, saying her experience working in conflict zones such as Sudan with the United Nations had shown her that “where there is peace, we can strive for prosperity.”

She lauded the Lagos State Government, the Oniru, and the Iru chiefs for maintaining a peaceful environment that allows businesses in the arts and culture space to thrive.

“People do not often recognise that the arts is now a bedrock of employment for young people in Nigeria. The kind of security we enjoy in Lagos is what makes events like ‘Detty December’ possible and attracts tourists to the city,” she added.

Austen-Peters appreciated her team for their loyalty and contribution to the institution’s growth, noting that some staff had been with her for up to two decades. She added that Terra Kulture’s productions have been staged internationally, in countries including the United Kingdom, Egypt, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates.

She expressed pride in her Yoruba heritage and her new chieftaincy title, describing it as a privilege and honour.

The fifth coronation anniversary is expected to feature events that highlight progress made under the LeGIT agenda while fostering renewed collaboration between the palace and its partners.