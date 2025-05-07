UNICEF Demands Accountability, Feedback from CSOs on Programmes

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has demanded accountability and feedback from civil society organizations (CSOs) and other partners on its programmes and interventions in communities across the country.

The UNICEF Social and Behaviour Change Specialist, Kano Field Office, Dr. Ogu Enemaku, stated this Wednesday during a quarterly meeting and capacity strengthening on ‘Accountability to Affected Populations (AAP)’ held in Dutse, Jigawa State.

The two-day meeting and training, brought together members of the CSOs, federal and state government officials, journalists and academic professors from Katsina, Kano and Jigawa States.

Enemaku said the CSOs, government officials and other UNICEF implementing partners should actively engage with those affected by crises or emergencies and ensure their participation in decision-making.

He added that the partners should provide relevant information to affected populations, especially children, women and persons living with disabilities, and act upon their feedback for effective and efficient service delivery.

Speaking on ‘Complaint and Feedback Mechanism’ Amina Bala of the UNICEF Country Office, Abuja, charged participants to be accountable to affected populations by listening to and acting on feedback and complaints to ensure that programmes and responses are effective.

She noted that CSOs and the government agencies need dedicated feedback mechanisms that allow communities to share their views and feedback safely and ensure that the information is collected, analysed and used appropriately.

By acting on the information provided by the feedback mechanisms, she said: “UNICEF implementing partners can become more accountable to affected populations in their respective states and implement their programmes without challenges.”