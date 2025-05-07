Over 1,000 SMEs to attend 2025 Convergence Africa Conference in Abuja

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

More than 1,000 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are expected will attend the Convergence Africa Project (TCA)

in Abuja for opportunity to enhance their businesses.

The convergence, which holds on May 8, 2025, is organised by a non-governmental organization known as Portal Limited.

At a media parley in Abuja, the Chief Executive Officer Portal Limited, Patience Olusuyi, urged Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to partner with Multi-national Corporations, (MNCs) for sustainability and growth of businesses in Nigeria.

She noted that TCA project was about breaking barriers, dismantling outdated business mindsets, and creating sustainable enterprises that thrive beyond individuals’ efforts.

Olusuyi said the entrepreneurs would be lectured on succession plans for their businesses right from the starting point and how to ensure that their businesses survive the harsh economic situation.

“In our campaign to build awareness and create a network for ‘The Convergence Africa’ project and to deliver a world-class structured conversation and avail entrepreneurs from across the different states of the Nigeria to share in our vision, the median edition through ‘The Impact Tour 2025’ had us criss-cross some states in Nigeria.

The Impact Tour 2025 was strategically designed to help amplify, build visibility, and inspire meaningful connections and engagements toward the successes of the convergence Africa project. This tour allowed our team to meet with entrepreneurs from the different business sectors across these states, majorly the Hospitality, Food, Fashion, and Fitness industries, sharing their successes, opportunities, and challenges.

“The convergence Africa 2025 edition is slated to hold on Thursday 8th of May, 2025. The event assures to host high-level thought leaders, decision-makers, and innovators in the hospitality, food, fitness, and fashion industries to deliberate on actionable insights and solutions aligned with the central theme of a well refined world class Industry based masterclass, immersive sessions, Podcast with businesses CEOs and founders, Interactive discussions and high-level networking,” she said.

Olusuyi added that participants will discover hidden synergies and untapped opportunities, disrupt traditional industry silos and forge strategic partnerships that will propel exponential successes.