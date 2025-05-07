Osun Now Ranks 7th in National Examinations from 33rd in 2022

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Governor Ademola Adeleke has achieved another milestone in fulfilling his electoral promises as Osun state is now ranked 7th in national examinations from its 33rd position in early 2022.

Governor Adeleke had during the 2022 governorship campaign promised to take Osun to a single digit ranking in national examinations, a vow he is keeping with the new report titled “Standard Educational Performance Ranking of States in 2024 SSCE” from the National Examinations Council (NECO).

According to an internal release on the development from the Commissioner for Education, Hon Dipo Eluwole, the report confirmed Governor Adeleke’s commitment to restoring Osun state education sector to its academic leadership that the state once occupied from its creation in 1991.

For the records, Osun State was ranked number seven out of 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) coming behind Lagos, Kano, Oyo, Benue, Ogun and Katsina States, with 29,101 candidates that obtained at least five credits including English Language and Mathematics out of 41,264, that sat for the exam.

Osun state thereby achieved approximately 71 per cent success, first of its kinds in the last 18 years.

Percentage success were also ranked along male and female candidates with Osun State

male candidates coming in 10th position nationwide, with 69.2 per cent success, while the female candidates came 6th nationwide with approximately 72 per cent success.

It is worthy to note further that Osun Internal Standard performance ranking is corroborated by several success stories ranging from being: The world No 1 state that won for Nigeria, the prestigious Malaysia International Debate Competition sometimes in December 2024.

The national representative in far away Dallas for Al, Robotic Competition representing Africa come May, 2025;

the second position in National Sewing Competition and entrepreneurship education index in 2024 August;

The widely celebrated best state in the implementation of National Education Loan Assessment Rating by NELFUND itself and for which Mr Governor was awarded.

Reacting to the positive development, Governor Adeleke commended the Commissioner for Education and all team leaders and members in the education system for making this dream a reality, calling the new rating “a really good news for all Osun people.

“I am elated that on a daily basis, good things, good news are happening to us as a state. I made that promise and now God and our team have made it possible. It is extraordinary to move from 33rd position to 7th within two years.

“But my real target is number One and it is possible. So our educational team should not rest yet. We must keep up the reforms. We must continue to innovate.

“Osun State University is thriving with our full support. University of Ilesa is growing so excellently and efficiently. Our polytechnics and College of Education are undergoing reforms to address all outstanding issues. We are multitasking to reposition Osun education for the better.

“We will soon resolve the issue of teachers’ recruitment. Our government is juggling so many issues together at the same time. We seek to avoid financial gridlock which can result without careful planning”, the Governor was quoted as saying.