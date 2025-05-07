AXA Mansard Expresses Commitment to Financial Empowerment of Women

Ebere Nwoji

AXA Mansard Investments Limited, has expressed its commitment to continue to empower women financially in the country. The company said this at the third edition of its flagship webinar series with the theme, “Achieve Much More,” held virtually.

The company said the special Women’s Day edition, with the them, “Women’s Wealth: How to Start from Where You Are,” was designed to equip Nigerian women with practical knowledge and tools for achieving financial security regardless of their life stage or income level. The virtual session featured financial advisor and Chief Executive Officer of MoneyStart, Mrs. Ibi Ibru, as the guest speaker.

A content creator and influencer in the personal finance space, Ibru shared actionable strategies for saving, diversifying income, and getting started with investing—even with minimal capital. Throughout the session, participants learned how to plan and adjust their finances across different life phases – singlehood, relationships, marriage, and parenting.

The company said the session demystified a range of investment vehicles, from traditional savings to beginner-friendly options in the Nigerian financial landscape, helping women identify how to take control of their journeys towards financial freedom.

Speaking about the initiative, Chief Marketing Officer AXA Mansard Investment, Mrs. Adebola Surakat, emphasised on the company’s dedication to fostering a financially literate population

She said, “At AXA Mansard, we strongly believe that financial education is not a luxury, it’s a necessity. Empowering women with financial knowledge not only transform individual lives, but strengthens families, communities, and the broader economy. This webinar reflects our ongoing commitment to ensuring all Nigerians—regardless of gender, income, or background, have access to the tools they need to make informed financial decisions.”

She said Achieve Much More’ webinar series was part of AXA Mansard Investments’ broader efforts to provide accessible financial education through interactive sessions, expert-led discussions, and simplified investment tools tailored to everyday Nigerians.

“As 2025 progresses, AXA Mansard Investments remains dedicated to its mission of advancing financial literacy and supporting Nigerians on their journey to financial independence. By placing even greater emphasis on educating the public about smart money habits, we aim to empower more Nigerians to take charge of their financial future,” Surakat stated.