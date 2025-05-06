Uncertainty over Presidency’s Alleged Probe in Natasha’s Battle against Akpabio

•Senate President’s media aides deny alleged executive interference

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Office of the Senate President, yesterday, described as fake news, the alleged withdrawal of their principal, Senator Godswill Akpabio, from a presidential panel.

The panel was allegedly set up to investigate the sexual harassment allegation levelled against Akpabio by the suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Akpabio was said to have allegedly withdrawn from the presidential panel, the following day it was inaugurated.

According to reliable sources, the panel was set by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on April 2 and was to be chaired by Vice-President Kashim Shettima.

It was learnt that members included the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi; and one representative each nominated by Akpabio and Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The panel was mandated to investigate the allegations that had drawn national and international attention and embarrassment to the country.

Sources said Akpabio allegedly withdrew from the probe panel without offering any official explanation.

However, it was learnt that the Senate President cited undue interference by the Executive arm and lack of confidence in the neutrality of the panel as reasons for his decision.

When contacted the Senate President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyibo and the Consultant, Communications & Strategy Office of President of the Senate, Kenny Okolugbo, denied knowledge of such development

Both Eyibo and Okologbo cited the issue of separation of powers between the executive and the legislature as reasons why Nigerians should ignore such narrative.

Eyibo said, “It is fake news. Ignore it. The senator in question did not petition the Presidency so why should the President be probing a non existing matter before him.

“The matter is an internal affairs of the Senate but the senator in question took it to the court and a Senate Committee which she petitioned had to step the matter down.”

Similarly, Okolugbo said, “There are three independent arms of government. We have the executive, the legislature and the judiciary. The executive cannot set up a panel to probe what is happening in the Senate.”