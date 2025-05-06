Breaking: Edo Assembly Speaker, Other PDP Members Defect to APC

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA), Mr. Blessing Agbebaku, on Tuesday, led two other members of the house and some local government councilors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Speaker said the move was aimed at aligning with Governor Monday Okpebholo to fast-track development across the State.

Agbebaku, in his remarks, praised the governor’s developmental focus, citing the construction of Uhonmora Secondary School and three major roads in Owan West LGA as signs of inclusive governance.

He declared: “We are here to support the governor and the president to move Edo forward.”

Receiving the defectors on behalf of the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the party’s National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Bashiru, assured them of equal opportunities within the APC, emphasizing the significance of their defection as a milestone for the party’s consolidation in Edo.

Among those who decamped with the Speaker are Sunny Ifada, Esan Central State Constituency; Yekini Idiaye, Akoko-Edo State Constituency I, former Deputy Speaker Roland Asoro, former House Majority Leader Nosa Nosayaba, and former PDP State Secretary Gabriel Oloruntoba, among others.

Welcoming the new entrants into APC fold, Governor Monday Okpebholo said the state was on a path to accelerated growth with the full backing of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Edo is witnessing unprecedented development because we have a president who believes in our people. From roads to flyovers, education, youth employment, and agriculture, we are investing massively to ensure food security and economic stability,” the governor stated.

He further declared that Edo would play a leading role in ensuring President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

“We will lead the South-South in supporting Mr. President. We have the structure and the momentum, and we will launch this mission from Edo State,” Okpebholo affirmed.

Senator Bashiru, standing in for Ganduje, commended Governor Okpebholo for his leadership, particularly for ensuring regular salary payments and infrastructural renewal such as the ongoing road projects in Ekpoma. He noted that the wave of defections signifies a shift in political tides and reflects growing confidence in the APC-led administration.

Former Edo State Governor and Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, hailed the Speaker’s return to APC as a homecoming, describing Agbebaku as one of the original builders of the party in the state.

“This defection is a testament to the governor’s impressive performance. Out of 24 Assembly members, APC now holds 18 seats, providing the needed legislative support to move the state forward,” Oshiomhole said.

He expressed optimism that the governor’s achievements would earn him a second term in 2028, just as Edo State would deliver for President Tinubu in 2027.

Edo APC Chairman, Jarrett Tenebe, attributed the wave of defections to the visible development strides under Governor Okpebholo, saying ‘the governor’s performance speaks volumes, and his results are drawing others back to the party.”

APC State Woman Leader, Betty Okoebor, described the PDP as a “sinking ship,” stating that the mass defection proves that APC is now the dominant force in the state.

Lucky Ohimia, youth coordinator of Asiwaju 2027, thanked the governor for fostering peace and development, pledging to mobilize support for the APC in the coming elections.