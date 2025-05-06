A Historic Season of Firsts for Women in the Nigerian Army, Air Force

In a groundbreaking year for gender inclusion within Nigeria’s Armed Forces, the Nigerian Army and Air Force recently took bold steps to dismantle traditional barriers and amplify the role of women in military leadership and service. From the appointment of Lieutenant Colonel Onyinyechi Appolonia Anele as the first female acting Director of Army Public Relations, to the historic absorption of the first-ever female cadets from the Air Force Girls’ Military School into active duty, a powerful message is being sent across the ranks and the nation: excellence knows no gender. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that these pioneering women are not only making history, but they are also rewriting it, proving that service, sacrifice, and nation-building are ideals that belong to all

In a year already punctuated by historic milestones and unprecedented reforms, the Nigerian military is taking bold strides toward gender equity, breaking long-standing barriers that have shaped the face—and often the fate—of women in uniform.

From the ceremonial halls of Army Headquarters in Abuja to the training grounds of the Nigerian Air Force Base in Kaduna, a silent revolution was underway recently. At the heart of that silent revolution were women who not only stepped into roles previously closed off to them but are doing so with the confidence, competence, and clarity that challenge stereotypes and inspire a generation.

A New Voice for the Army

It was a moment charged with symbolism and pride as Lieutenant Colonel Onyinyechi Appolonia Anele took the mantle as acting Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR) on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Held at the Army Headquarters, the event marked the first time in Nigerian Army history that a woman would lead the Directorate—one of the most visible and strategic units of the military.

A seasoned communications expert and member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Lt. Col Anele’s appointment was a powerful endorsement of female leadership, where visibility and messaging can shape national narratives and influence public trust.

During the change of command ceremony, Lt. Col Anele paid homage to her predecessor, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, praising his professionalism and contributions to modernising the Army’s communication apparatus.

“His dedication laid the foundation on which we will continue to build,” she stated. “I am deeply honoured by this appointment and grateful to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Olufemi Oluyede, for entrusting me with this responsibility.”

She emphasised her commitment to maintaining a strong, credible voice for the Army, one rooted in professionalism, promptness, and transparency. She also called for continued collaboration with the media, the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, and other key partners to strengthen public understanding of military operations and objectives.

For many observers, her appointment is a clear indication of the Nigerian Army’s growing appreciation of gender diversity not merely as a token gesture, but as a strategy for institutional resilience. “This is not just representation,” said one senior officer in attendance. “It’s recognition that competence knows no gender.”

Redefining Possibility in the Air Force

While the Nigerian Army was making strides in strategic communication leadership, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) was scripting its own chapter of gender transformation. Although not new to championing inclusion of women in the NAF, in a recent groundbreaking policy revision officially absorbed the first batch of Ex-Junior Air Women (Ex-JAWs) into its ranks as Airwomen, bringing to life a long-awaited aspiration of equality.

Historically, the NAF’s Absorption Policy allowed only male graduates of the Air Force Military School (AFMS), called Ex-Junior Air Men (Ex-JAMs), to transition directly into service. But now, after nearly four decades of operating the Air Force Girls’ Military School (AFGMS), the policy has been updated to include female graduates, ushering in a new era of inclusion.

The first beneficiaries, all from the Class of 2017, completed their training at NAF Base Kaduna in 2024 and have since earned their place in the Nigerian Air Force. These young women, shaped by the values of service, discipline, and leadership at AFGMS, now take their place among the ranks with pride and purpose.

“This is a moment of triumph for every girl who has ever dreamed of wearing the uniform,” declared Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, Chief of the Air Staff. “It is a testament to our commitment to empowering young women and ensuring equal opportunities for all.”

This move is noteworthy and the significance of this milestone cannot be understated because for decades, AFGMS had nurtured and trained thousands of girls with the skills and ethos needed to serve, but institutional barriers prevented many from continuing into military careers.

With this change, a pathway has been established, giving these future leaders not only entry into the force but access to professional development and lifelong service.

A Message Beyond Uniforms

What these milestones in the Army and Air Force reflect is more than an internal reshuffling or routine appointments. They speak to a shifting cultural framework—one where the military is no longer an exclusively male domain but an inclusive institution capable of adapting to contemporary realities.

Lt Col Anele and the newly commissioned Airwomen represent a paradigm shift. They are the faces of a broader movement that challenges deeply ingrained societal notions about gender roles, leadership, and national service. And by simply excelling at their duties, they are advancing a message that policy pronouncements alone cannot: that gender is no barrier to excellence, dedication, or patriotism.

While significant, these developments did not emerge from a vacuum. They are the fruits of years of advocacy, reforms, and the gradual dismantling of institutional bias. The Nigerian military, much like its counterparts around the world, has had to confront its own historical exclusions. Now, through deliberate policy shifts and intentional leadership appointments, it is aligning itself with global best practices that see gender inclusion as a strength rather than a concession.

Inspiration for the Next Generation

For girls across Nigeria, the images of Lt Col Anele addressing the press as Army spokesperson or young women standing tall in NAF uniforms offer something tangible—representation that feels within reach. They remind the nation’s daughters that their dreams, even in fields long dominated by men, are valid and possible.

These role models are not merely trailblazers. They are also mentors, change agents, and architects of a more inclusive future. Their presence in the military sends ripples far beyond the barracks and parade grounds—it influences policy, educates communities, and gradually reshapes national identity.

Yet, their achievements are also a call to action. The work of gender mainstreaming in the military is far from complete. Representation must be matched with opportunity, policy must be followed by practice, and symbolic victories must evolve into systemic transformation. The appointment of women to leadership roles and the absorption of Ex-JAWs must be seen as a beginning, not a conclusion.

The Future of Military Service in Nigeria

As Nigeria continues to battle insurgency, banditry, and other security challenges, the military cannot afford to sideline what women bring to the table. Women bring unique perspectives, leadership styles, and resilience that are essential for 21st-century warfare and peacebuilding. Integrating them fully is not just a gender imperative—it is a strategic one.

The Nigerian Army and Air Force have taken steps that will reverberate for years. They have proven that tradition need not be a prison, and that progress and patriotism are not mutually exclusive. As these pioneering women step into their roles, they carry with them not just a legacy of achievement but also the message that they are not just making history; they are rewriting it.

They do so with grace, grit, and an unwavering sense of duty. And in doing so, they light the path for others to follow—not just in the military, but across every sector where women continue to fight for their rightful place.