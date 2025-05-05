“People First, Mission Always”: How the Nigerian Air Force at 61 is Rebuilding Trust Beyond the Skies

In an era where public trust in military institutions is often sorely tested, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is setting a new standard for service, accountability, and human-centred leadership. Under the command of Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, the 22nd Chief of Air Staff, the NAF is demonstrating that national defence is not solely about firepower—it is about the people too. Guided by the philosophy “People First, Mission Always”, Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that the NAF at 61 is not just celebrating aerial milestones but also series of initiatives that are winning hearts, rebuilding communities, and strengthening civil-military relations across Nigeria

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), traditionally viewed as a formidable pillar of national defence, is now emerging as a leading light in humanitarian service, community development, and public trust-building. Guided by the visionary leadership of the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, the NAF is proving that security and service are not mutually exclusive. At the core of its renewed identity is Air Marshal Abubakar’s powerful human-interest oriented philosophy- “People First, Mission Always.”

Creditably, this ethos is not merely rhetorical. It has been demonstrably applied across a range of impactful actions that are touching lives in communities across Nigeria. From rapid compensation for victims of unintended airstrikes, to opening its doors to citizens and investing in education and youth welfare, the Nigerian Air Force is showing what it truly means to serve with heart and honour.

Restoring the Sacred Trust of Victims of Airstrike in Zamfara

Perhaps the most telling example of this people-centred approach came in the aftermath of the unfortunate airstrike at Dangebe Village in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State on January 11, 2025. The incident left families devastated and communities reeling with grief. But unlike the usual bureaucratic delays that often follow such tragedies, the NAF moved swiftly — not just to investigate, but to make amends.

Air Marshal Abubakar dispatched a committee of senior officers on a fact-finding mission and personally led a condolence visit to the affected community on March 6, 2025. During the emotionally charged encounter, the CAS met survivors, bereaved families, and community members.

He listened to their pain and pledged a comprehensive package of support: financial compensation, rebuilding of damaged structures, replacement of two destroyed motorcycles, and the construction of a borehole in nearby Kambarawa Village to provide safe water.

True to his word, the NAF delivered. The damaged buildings were reconstructed, the motorcycles replaced, the borehole drilled and made functional, and all compensation funds fully disbursed. In response, community leaders and families expressed heartfelt gratitude, lauding the Service’s transparency, compassion, and sincerity.

“These actions are reflective of the Nigerian Air Force’s values of professionalism, responsibility, and respect for human dignity,” said Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of Public Relations and Information. “For the NAF, protecting the lives and property of Nigerians is not just a constitutional duty; it is a sacred trust.”

Building Stronger Civil-Military Relations with NAF Bases Nationwide Open Day

As part of its 61st anniversary celebrations, the NAF launched a nationwide Open Day across its bases from 1 to 15 May 2025. Aptly themed “Come See Your Air Force”, the initiative aims to demystify the military and build stronger civil-military relations.

Participating units across Makurdi, Bauchi, Yenagoa, Kaduna, Enugu, Ikeja, Katsina, Maiduguri, Port Harcourt, Osogbo, Minna, the FCT, Victoria Island, Yola, Benin, Kainji, Kano, and Jos opened their gates to thousands of civilians. Visitors were treated to guided tours of aircraft, interactive sessions with personnel, historical exhibitions, and inspirational talks in schools aimed at nurturing the next generation of aviators and patriots.

Speaking on the significance of the initiative, Air Marshal Abubakar reaffirmed the Air Force’s commitment to openness and engagement. “This Open Day is a reflection of our commitment to transparency, national unity, and pride in service. We invite all Nigerians to come, see, and connect with their Air Force.”

By showing the human face of military service and encouraging dialogue, the NAF is helping to erase fear and suspicion, replacing them with pride, cooperation, and shared ownership of national defence.

Morale Booster for Personnel with Airlift of Students Nationwide

The philosophy of “People First” was also evident in the recent nationwide airlift of students from Air Force Military School and Air Force Girls Military School, both located in Jos. Using its iconic C-130 and ATR-42 aircraft, the NAF successfully transported hundreds of Junior Airmen and Junior Airwomen to various destinations across the country.

This mission, driven directly by the CAS’s command priorities, was about more than just logistics. For many parents, particularly those serving in far-flung locations, it was a moment of reassurance and joy. Watching their children arrive home safely and swiftly via military aircraft underscored the NAF’s commitment not just to national security, but to the wellbeing of its extended family.

“It was more than a flight,” said one elated parent in Lagos. “It was a message that our children matter. That we matter.”

Such non-combat missions, though less publicised, are essential morale boosters and reinforce the notion that military families are not alone in their sacrifices.

Operation FANSAN YANMA’s Non-kinetic Operation in Katsina

Further north, in Katsina State, the NAF has turned its attention to education — a sector often overlooked in security discourse but vital for sustainable peace and development. As part of Operation FANSAN YANMA, a non-kinetic operation aimed at strengthening civil-military ties, the NAF renovated a classroom and donated learning materials to pupils of Kurhundu Primary School.

The intervention, led by the Air Component Commander, Air Commodore Ibrahim Garba Jibia, received a warm reception from both pupils and the state government. Inspired by the NAF’s initiative, the Katsina State Government followed suit, renovating another classroom and approving the construction of a third.

“When we uplift communities, we build a stronger nation together,” remarked Commodore Jibia during the handover ceremony. His words echoed a growing recognition that education is a frontline of its own — one where the battles are fought with books, compassion, and opportunity.

A Force with a Human Face

These actions are not isolated; they are the building blocks of a new Air Force culture — one that sees Nigerians not just as civilians, but as partners in progress. Under Air Marshal Abubakar’s leadership, the NAF is taking bold steps to ensure that operational excellence is matched by moral accountability, and that service to the nation is inseparable from service to its people.

The renewed civil-military engagements are also designed to reduce misunderstandings and improve intelligence sharing between communities and the armed forces — a critical asset in Nigeria’s ongoing fight against terrorism, banditry, and insurgency.

As the NAF marks its 61st year of existence this May, it is not only celebrating aerial milestones, but social ones. It is a Service redefined by integrity, strengthened by trust, and united by a philosophy that puts people first — always.