ISPIC Launches German Language, Cultural Centre in Enugu

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Institute for Social Peace and Intercultural Competence (ISPIC) has launched its German Language and Cultural Centre at the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) in Enugu State.

Speaking during the launch in partnership with Chovach Global Concept Limited yesterday, the Founder of ISPIC, Anthony Dominic, said that the launch was a significant step toward fostering intercultural understanding and economic growth.

“This initiative is about elevating and equipping young people with the skills to excel in their chosen fields, free of charge, while addressing economic challenges,” he said.

Dominic emphasized that the initiative was designed to promote mutual respect across cultures while creating opportunities for growth and development.

Executive Director of ISPIC, Professor Ikechukwu Ani, outlined ISPIC’s core mission, which includes empowering youths through academic training and skill acquisition programmes.

“This centre will serve as a global point of contact, fostering solutions to long-standing socioeconomic challenges and driving advocacy through media sensitization,” he stated, adding that the centre is set to commence training on June 1.

Earlier, a German representative, Dr. Stefan Eschbach, said that the centre has the potential to bridge cultural divides and strengthen ties between Germany and Nigeria.

On his part, the Rector of IMT, Professor Gozie Ogbodo, expressed gratitude to ISPIC for selecting the institution as the host for this transformative project, describing the partnership as a milestone in IMT’s journey to reclaim its position on the global academic stage.