Nigerian Outsourcing Giants Gather for SeamlessHR Roundtable on Embedded Finance

Nigeria’s outsourcing industry, valued at approximately $980 million in 2023 and projected to exceed $1.8 billion by 2028, is at a pivotal moment. Despite an impressive annual growth rate of 12.56 per cent, the sector is weighed down by financial inefficiencies. Thin margins, inconsistent client payments, and outdated payroll systems have created conditions where salary delays are frequent and talent attrition is on the rise.

Across the industry, many workers now view delayed wage disbursements as normal, with employees often waiting weeks or even months to be paid. For outsourcing firms, the consequences extend beyond cash flow. Delayed salaries damage brand perception, undermine operational efficiency, and threaten long-term growth. The urgency for innovation in payroll and financial operations has never been greater.

In response, SeamlessHR, Africa’s leading human resource and payroll technology company, in partnership with the Association of Outsourcing Professionals of Nigeria (AOPN), convened over 30 CEOs and managing directors from Nigeria’s top outsourcing firms on Thursday, April 30, 2025. Hosted at Four Points by Sheraton, Victoria Island, the high-level roundtable focused on transforming financial operations across the sector.

Themed “Enhance Business Efficiency Through Automation and Immersive Workflows,” the session spotlighted how intelligent financial infrastructure, fully integrated within HR and payroll systems, can drive business continuity, and improve employee satisfaction.

Key industry leaders in attendance included David Asama Dogeni, Senior Vice-President of Technology, UAC Group; Adebola David, Group Head, Human Capital at Halogen; Victor Adebayo, Chief Executive Officer, Diversity Talent Management Ltd; and Oke Egbi, Director, Embedded Finance, SeamlessHR. Also present were leading outsourcing firms such as Resource Intermediaries Ltd, Phillips Outsourcing Ltd, Workforce Group Ltd, Tribest Corporate Support Ltd, HR Indexx Ltd, among others. Together, they explored how the convergence of financial technology and workforce automation is emerging as a critical advantage for progressive businesses navigating economic uncertainty.

Speaking at the event, the President, Association of Outsourcing Professionals of Nigeria (AOPN), Mope Abudu, said, “This roundtable addresses a critical challenge in our industry. As key contributors to Nigeria’s economy, we cannot afford to be left behind in the wave of digital transformation shaping the future of work. The outsourcing sector must lead in efficiency and innovation, and the integration of intelligent systems that support workforce management. Today’s theme speaks directly to that need. By exploring solutions like embedded finance, we open new opportunities to enhance value delivery and improve operational efficiency across our industry. I extend my gratitude to SeamlessHR for bringing this event to life.”

A key focus of the discussion was the transformative impact of SeamlessHR’s Embedded FInance for employers and employees. SeamlessHR’s solution enables workers to access earned wages on-demand, bypassing the traditional pay cycle. Through seamless integration with payroll systems, employees can withdraw accrued earnings in real-time to address emergencies or manage cash flow gaps. Additionally, low-interest salary advances and built-in financial tools empower staff to avoid exploitative lenders and plan their finances with confidence.

For employers, the benefits are equally compelling. The solution provides up to ₦1 billion in payroll credit while offering bulk disbursement capabilities, enabling seamless salary payments for entire workforces at once. Tailored to Nigeria’s outsourcing realities, It eliminates reliance on external loans and equips companies with real-time access to funds, making salary payments faster, more efficient, and more transparent This financial infrastructure not only stabilizes businesses but restores worker trust, a critical factor in an industry where talent retention is of great importance.

“Outsourcing companies face daily liquidity issues, irregular cash flow, and growing payroll obligations,” said Oke Egbi, Director, Embedded Finance, SeamlessHR. “SeamlessHR’s Embedded Finance closes that gap by integrating capital into the payroll system to ensure people get paid on time, operations run seamlessly, and CEOs sleep better at night. When employees no longer stress about delayed salaries, their engagement and output improves dramatically. ”

The partnership between SeamlessHR and AOPN signals a shared commitment to transforming Nigeria’s outsourcing sector through smarter, more efficient financial systems. By combining SeamlessHR’s embedded finance solution with AOPN’s industry reach, the collaboration delivers a scalable model that boosts competitiveness, simplifies workforce operations, and supports sustainable growth.