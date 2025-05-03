Gov Sule Pays NECO Registration Fee for 24,000 Students

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has approved the payment of the National Examination Council (NECO) registration fee for over 24, 000 students in public secondary schools in the state.

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the governor on Public Affairs, Peter Ahemba, disclosed this yesterday at a bimonthly press conference in Lafia.

According to Ahemba, the initiative, which was the second time the government was doing this, had captured all final-year students in public secondary schools.

He added that the government did not discriminate against any student, as both indigenes and non-indigenes studying in public schools benefited from the government gesture.

The governor’s aide added that it was aimed at ensuring that all eligible students can sit for the examination without financial burdens to their parents.

The SSA emphasised that this initiative was part of the state’s efforts to promote education and alleviate financial hardship on students and their families.

“Because of the state government’s huge investment in the education sector, the state was ranked ninth best in the entire country and second best in the North-Central performance index in NECO for 2024,” he added.

The governor’s aide further said that the state government, through the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Leadership and Empowerment (AGILE) programme of the federal government, had concluded plans to construct 30 blocks of new classrooms.

He said that the government would build 15 senior secondary schools and 15 junior secondary schools, respectively, under the AGILE initiative.

He also said that the state government had beefed off security in the border communities with Benue State to guard against spill over attacks.

“There has been apprehension in the border communities because of the recent attacks in Benue, where residents flee for fear of the unknown.

“The government had returned all those who fled and had put measures in place to protect them against attackers,” Ahemba added.