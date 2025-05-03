Benjamin Kalu Progressively Galvanising Support for Tinubu’s Re-election in 2027

By Udora Orizu

“My dear Ndi Igbo, the time for token support has passed. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership has fundamentally improved our economy, empowered our youth, and begun to bridge the development gap in our zone. RHP must channel these achievements into electoral victories, ensuring the South East sits at the heart of Nigeria’s renewed hope, as we expect more from the current administration,” Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu.

To ensure President Bola Ahmed Tinubu re-election bid in 2027 and align regional development with the national vision of inclusive growth and prosperity, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, CON on April 24, 2025 officially launched the Renewed Hope Partners (RHP) initiative and commissioned its inaugural office in Umuahia, Abia State.

In retrospect, in the build up to the 2023 general election, Bola Ahmed Tinubu campaigned vigorously and travelled across the five states in the South East to market his candidacy and share his plans for the region. For instance in Abia State, he spoke on his plans for education, bring much-needed development to the state and his strategy to resolve the intra-party conflicts, amongst others.

In Imo, Tinubu shared his vision of love, unity, stability, and progress to make the state a centre for tourism by supporting critical infrastructure. Also in Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi, respectively, he touched on his plans for education, security, health sector, revenue generation and so on.

Although Mr President won the election, he managed to garner only 127,605 votes, about one per cent of his almost nine million total votes from the South East.

However, being a magnanimous leader, the President assumed office, running an inclusive government, ensuring peace and that perceived marginalization of the region is addressed.

He did this through assent to South East Development Commission, SEDC, key appointments to the region and commitment to the infrastructure development of the South-Eastern part of the country.

As Nigeria edges closer to 2027 general elections, the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Benjamin Kalu, as a compassionate and progressive leader came up with the Renewed Hope Partners (RHP) Initiative.

The Renewed Hope Partners will transform policy wins into popular mandate, guaranteeing that the South East not only benefits from it but also drives the continuity of this administration.

The initiative is specifically a vehicle that demonstrates commitment to translating the achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration into tangible, people-centered dividends for the South-East region and beyond, a vital bridge between national priorities and the unique aspirations of the Southeast.

It serves as a response to the call for collective effort for inclusive growth under the current administration. It is designed to empower our communities, give hope to the vulnerable, create sustainable development and ultimately strengthening public confidence and support for its continuity.

Having kickstarted from Abia State, this project will take root across all states of the Southeast and eventually extend to other parts of the nation with the goal to ensure that no community is left behind as we continue to chart a path toward to mainstream governance.

RHP using the 8 point agenda will initiate programmes to disseminate the lofty achievements of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to households in the South-East.

The 8-point agenda is a thematic, and data-driven insight showcasing how President Tinubu’s administration has delivered on its eight‐point Renewed Hope Agenda and how the SouthEast can harness these gains for our people.

They include, Economic Reform & Fiscal Resilience, such as doubling Federal Revenues: aggregate national revenues more than doubled, surpassing ₦9.1 trillion in H1 2024 over H1 2023, through automation, anti-leakage measures, and creative funding, all without burdening citizens, the share of revenue devoted to debt servicing fell from 97 percent

to 68 percent in just 13 months, while $7 billion in legitimate FX obligations were cleared, preserving funds for development.

Foreign-Direct Investment Uptick, President Bola Tinubu has so far attracted proposed investments worth $50.8 billion into the country, according to ongoing compilation by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment—evidence

that investors trust President Tinubu’s vision.

Others are, Infrastructure & Connectivity such as the Eastern Rail Line Completion, Agriculture & Food Security, Education, Social Welfare & Human Capital Development, Energy and Natural Resources, Education & Research, Healthcare & Public Health and Strategic Opportunities for Federal Interventions in the South East.

Kalu at the launch of the initiative stated that RHP’s mission is to make President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda a household conversation in every South East community so voters understand, trust, and ultimately reward this administration in 2027.

Since the launch, the initiative has received backing and support from various stakeholders.

Expressing their support, a delegation from Tinubu mandate support group, Abia State Chapter, led by Hon. Armstrong Okoronkwo and Club 17 initiative members led by Prince George Nnanna during a courtesy call on the Deputy Speaker, said, “We are happy to associate with you, our focus is to go from house to house to tell them about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Tell them what he’s doing for South East and for Abia State in particular. The wisdom of choosing you as the Deputy Speaker has brightened our chances politically. We need your support to Kickstart campaign for Tinubu, because he’s doing much and no one is talking to people. If we can spread out and begin to talk to people we’ll make good success. We are coming out as Igbos to make sure we give him the needed support and ensure his reelection.”

Addressing the delegation, the Deputy Speaker described President Tinubu as a progressive Nigerian who wants to leave a legacy, make a good shift in the way the nation is built and is intentional about the country.

Commending the groups for their voter mobilization efforts for Mr President, Kalu urged the Igbo to partner with our brothers in the Southwest and give President Bola Ahmed Tinubu all the support that he needs.

Kalu said, “That was a good motivation, thank you. You’re the partners we’ve been waiting for. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a good product to be sold for second term. I believed in him longtime ago, but he first believed in me, started assisting me before I met him. I was one of those who went to meet him and beg him to run for President. I will continue to stand by him. He’s a progressive Nigerian who wants to leave a legacy. God blessed him, he came to make a good shift in the way the nation is built. He loves and is intentional about the country. He’s doing a lot that has never been done.

“Our business is to tell the people the good work of President Tinubu’s agenda. Igbos should come together let’s give President Bola Ahmed Tinubu all the support that he needs. We should invest our votes where there’s progress and that’s Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It’s on his mandate that we’re going to stand as Ndi Igbo. He came and started giving us relevance, brought us closer.”

Also, Traditional rulers across Igbo land pledged to deliver at least, 70 percent of the region’s vote to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Operating under the aegis of Ndi Igbo Progressive Traditional Rulers Council, the monarchs led by their chairman, His Royal Majesty, Eze Nnamdi Oforegbu from Abia State during a courtesy visit to the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu in Umuahia, Abia State said that Tinubu has impacted the South East economy.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers, Oforegbu said, “We are grateful to President Bola Tinubu for appointing our sons and brothers, as the pioneer heads of the SEDC. As you promoted our brothers, God will also raise you above your imagination. We are here to thank you for all you’ve done and show our support to Mr President. Continue the good work. It shall be well with you. You’ve shown capacity, that’s why I said there must be continuity from this ladder to the next.

“We want to meet the President to also thank him. He made our own a Deputy Speaker, gave us SEDC and so many other developments and appointments given to Ndi Igbo. We assure him our votes, 70 percent of our votes in the next election. We are promising you we are behind you, keep succeeding. If there’s anywhere you need us to speak, let us know and we will be there. We see all you’re doing. We are with you. May God bless you”.

In his response, the Deputy Speaker, Kalu commended the traditional rulers for their decision to support the President in 2027.

He emphasized that the President’s actions towards the South East region, including the appointment of Igbo sons to key positions, warranted their loyalty.

He said: “The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is an example of loyalty and a rewarder of loyalty. He doesn’t forget anything you do for him. If you give him a cup of water, 10 years after, he will remember that you gave him that a cup of water. And he will reward you. You saw how he fought during the election and how we stood for him.

“For eight years before him, Igbos did not occupy any position in the leadership succession ladder of the country. We have not been anywhere for 8 years. They kept telling us that we don’t have votes. Yet he remembered us and gave us Deputy Speaker; gave us Chief of Naval Staff that is controlling the water ways including oil and gas that Nigeria depends on; gave us the Minister of Works. And I know with your promise as traditional rulers, we will give him nothing less than 70% of our vote. We will no longer waste our vote, we will invest it not waste it and I’m sure that Mr President will be very happy”.

Aside the endorsement by various stakeholders, the Deputy Speaker is also winning souls for the ruling party, as earlier in the week, he received Chief Chris Odinaka Igwe into the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Umunneochi Local Government of Abia State.

Igwe, popularly called Chris Nak is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mainland Oil and Gas Limited.

A former influential member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Igwe defected to the APC with over 13,000 followers who are also members of Chris Odinaka Igwe Friends Club (CFC).

Other defectors are 27 PDP Ward Chairmen who collapsed their structures into the APC, pledging their unwavering loyalty to Kalu’s visionary leadership.

The new members of the ruling party said that Kalu’s impactful legislative works, particularly the establishment of the South East Development Commission (SEDC) were their driving force to join the APC.

Speaking at the reception that held in Isiochi, the home country of the oil magnate, Kalu commended Igwe for his decision to connect with the centre, saying that the people of Umunneochi local government area will not regret the move.

The Deputy Speaker noted that the defectors have automatically become members of the Renewed Hope Partners (RHP).

He said: “Chief Chris Igwe and I have been friends for a long time. We have been in politics for a long time also. We were together in one political party before but he left for another one. But nevertheless, we have continued to be good friends since them. I like him for his sincerity and love for his people. He has a good heart. He loves God too. Whatever you give him for Ndi Isiochi must surely get to them. In fact, he will even add his own. He’s doing well in his business, well known around the country.

“I welcome you to our great party, the APC. The decision you took is a commendable one. Chief Chris is a business man. He’s comfortable but he has taken this decision for his people to bring them into the mainstream politics. The people of Umunneochi will reap the benefits. So, on behalf of the national chairman of the party and the State Chairman his representing, we are handing over this broom. I welcome you to Renewed Hope Partners. You are now members of this group.

“We have seen that the broom is not enough to go round. It shows that too many people from Isiochi are desirous of joining APC. Thirteen thousand people today are joining APC. Thirteen thousand members of CFC. We welcome all of you to this big family of APC.”

*Orizu is media aide to the Deputy Speaker