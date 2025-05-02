Sterling Bank to Empower  2,500 Women in Business

Sterling Bank’s OneWoman initiative is empowering 2,500 female entrepreneurs by giving them free access to the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women online programme. In partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the initiative is equipping female entrepreneurs with the skills and resources to scale their businesses and drive growth.

The comprehensive curriculum which is delivered through the University of Leeds, equips business owners with practical tools for their business growth, covering essential areas including financial management, marketing, leadership, and expansion strategies. The program stands out for its emphasis on real-time application, allowing entrepreneurs to immediately implement their learning for tangible business improvements.

Speaking on the initiative, Group Head, Consumer Finance at Sterling Bank, John Obichie, emphasised on the impact “Female entrepreneurs have been at the heart of shaping the Nigerian economy of the future, and Sterling Bank is committed to accelerating their success. Through this initiative, we are going to equip 2,500 women with world-class business education, strategies, and networks they would need to scale. So, we are not just supporting businesses but creating a pathway for growth and global scale to compete.”

Obichie added that the OneWoman initiative highlighted Sterling Bank’s steadfast commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion in Nigeria’s business sector.

“By removing traditional barriers to financial education and capital access, we’re enabling female entrepreneurs to transform their communities while building sustainable enterprises that can compete on both local and international stages,” he emphasised.

This initiative represents a key component of Sterling Bank’s broader mission to support business growth and financial inclusion, a commitment that recently earned Sterling the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) Service Ambassadors Award for Highest Impact on Women MSMEs.

The 10,000 Women programme has already empowered thousands of female entrepreneurs globally, delivering outstanding results. Now, through the partnership with IFC, Nigerian women entrepreneurs can access this opportunity at no cost.

OneWoman is on the march to help female entrepreneurs scale and interested entrepreneurs can register now at sterling.ng/10kwomen or contact the Sterling Bank OneWoman team at onewoman@sterling.ng for additional information.

OneWoman is an initiative designed by Sterling to provide bespoke financial services to all female customers and clients. It serves as a one-stop-shop for all the Bank’s offerings, catering to women’s various needs to drive sustainable economic development and growth.