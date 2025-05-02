PR Firm Makes Final in 2025 SABRE EMEA Awards

Phenom Communications, a leading Strategic Communications and Public Relations Firm emerged as a finalist in the prestigious International 2025 SABRE EMEA Awards.

Out of over 2,000 entries from across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Phenom Communications was shortlisted as 1 of 5 finalists in the Multi-Country Programme category, an internationally acclaimed recognition celebrating excellence in public relations campaigns that successfully span multiple countries or regions.

The category honours campaigns that craft culturally resonant and impactful narratives, connecting diverse markets and delivering measurable results across borders. The award also celebrates impactful public relations campaigns executed across multiple regions that expand economic and social impact.

The PR Campaign Phenom Communications was nominated for was FrieslandCampina WAMCO’s Peak 456 Breakfast Plus Influencer Campaign, a campaign that cut across all 4 regions of the country and reached over one million Nigerians.

“This recognition is a celebration of our mission and commitment to creating the most exceptional brand experiences globally in partnership with our clients. For us at Phenom Communications, we believe in the importance of strategic communications in creating and expanding economic and social impact, and connecting markets and cultures. This is what we will continue to focus our efforts on doing in Nigeria, Africa and beyond,” CEO of Phenom Communications, Teresa Aligbe, said.