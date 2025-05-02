  • Friday, 2nd May, 2025

PR Firm Makes Final in 2025 SABRE EMEA Awards

Business | 1 hour ago

Phenom Communications, a leading Strategic Communications and Public Relations Firm emerged as a finalist in the prestigious International 2025 SABRE EMEA Awards.

Out of over 2,000 entries from across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Phenom Communications was shortlisted as 1 of 5 finalists in the Multi-Country Programme category, an internationally acclaimed recognition celebrating excellence in public relations campaigns that successfully span multiple countries or regions. 

The category honours campaigns that craft culturally resonant and impactful narratives, connecting diverse markets and delivering measurable results across borders. The award also celebrates impactful public relations campaigns executed across multiple regions that expand economic and social impact.

The PR Campaign Phenom Communications was nominated for was FrieslandCampina WAMCO’s Peak 456 Breakfast Plus Influencer Campaign, a campaign that cut across all 4 regions of the country and reached over one million Nigerians.

“This recognition is a celebration of our mission and commitment to creating the most exceptional brand experiences globally in partnership with our clients. For us at Phenom Communications, we believe in the importance of strategic communications in creating and expanding economic and social impact, and connecting markets and cultures. This is what we will continue to focus our efforts on doing in Nigeria, Africa and beyond,” CEO of Phenom Communications, Teresa Aligbe, said. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.