Gender Equality a National Imperative, Says Sulaiman-Ibrahim at Launch of FIRS Gender Desk

Minister of Women Affairs, Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has said that gender equality is not a favour, but a necessity, a development imperative, and a cornerstone of sustainable progress.

She disclosed this recently at the official launch of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Gender Desk and Women Network (WoN) held in Abuja.

The Minister described the launch as “a defining moment” in Nigeria’s gender equity journey.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim commended FIRS Boss Chairman, Mr Zach Adedeji for his visionary leadership in institutionalising gender-responsive structures, emphasizing that fiscal institutions must be people-focused, inclusive, and representative.

She stressed that the move aligns with her ministry’s mandate under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to empower 10 million women by 2027 and build a gender-equitable economy valued at $1 trillion.

“FIRS is not just collecting taxes,” she affirmed. “FIRS is investing in Nigeria’s future.”

The Minister reiterated the importance of the National Gender Policy (2021–2026) and Nigeria’s global commitments such as the Beijing Declaration, calling for practical implementation through gender-responsive budgeting, inclusive recruitment, and the promotion of women into leadership roles.

Addressing members of the newly formed Women Network, she issued a passionate call to action: “You are now torchbearers. Rise boldly, mentor with determination, advocate strategically, and deliver relentlessly.”

The Minister applauded the FIRS Board and Management for setting a national benchmark and pledged full support in building a Nigeria where, in her words, “no girl is unseen, no woman is unheard, and no dream is impossible.”

She thanked the FIRS boss for building an institution that understood that companies, agencies and countries that embraced gender equity were more innovative, more competitive, and more resilient.

“You are proving that fiscal systems are not just about revenue, but also about people, about dignity, about equity, about nation-building,” she said.

Speaking at the inauguration in Abuja, the Chairman, FIRS, Dr Zacch Adedeji, described the inauguration of the desk as a declaration of the service’s resolve to embed equity at the heart of its operations.

Adedeji, who was represented by Dr Dick Irri, the Coordinating Director, Medium and Government Taxpayers Group (M>G, FIRS) said the initiative would help to drive inclusive public service.

He said that it would position gender equality as a constitutional right, and as a strategic imperative in governance, especially within the Nigerian tax system.

“Today marks a pivotal milestone, not only in the evolution of our institution, but in reaffirming our national commitment to the ideals of gender equity and inclusive governance.