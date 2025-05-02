Emirates, Nigerian Ministry of Art Sign MoU on Inbound Tourism

Emirates and Nigerian Ministry of Art Culture Tourism and the Creative Economy, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the 2025 Arabian Travel Market, to boost international visitors to Nigeria.

The partnership underscores the airline’s commitment to the market through attracting visitors from across its global network of more than 140 passenger destinations, as Nigeria’s tourism roadmap aims to make the country a major holiday destination in Africa.

Under the MoU, Emirates will help to promote inbound tourism to Nigeria from key markets on its network, encouraging travellers to experience the country’s rich cultural heritage and diverse natural beauty, from sunlit coastlines to vibrant wetlands.

Both partners will also develop programmes for trade partners, hoteliers and tour operators, to showcase the Heartbeat of Africa as well as exploring incentives, familiarisation trips and other marketing initiatives.

The MoU was signed by Emirates’ Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations, Centre, Adil Al Ghaith, and Special Assistant to the Minister on Sub-National Development and tourism, Mr. Abiola Abdulkareem, in the presence of the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, among other dignitaries.

Some of the dignitaries said: “Since resuming operations to Lagos in October 2024, we have focused on deepening our strategic partnerships with key stakeholders in Nigeria’s aviation, tourism and trade sectors. This partnership with the Nigerian Tourism Ministry solidifies our commitment to driving international travellers to experience the country’s fascinating history, its urban cities, the untapped, stunning natural world and, of course, the warm hospitality that characterizes Nigerian culture.”

Others expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, saying,“This partnership with Emirates marks a pivotal moment for Nigeria’s tourism sector. It serves as a critical springboard for driving inbound tourism as we work towards delivering on our Destination 2030 Soft Power Initiative, endorsed by Mr. President to position Nigeria as a global leader in culture, heritage, and creativity.”