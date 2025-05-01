Women Foundation Empowers Next Generation Innovators

The Love for Change Women Foundation (LCWF) has announced the launch of the second cohort of its InnovatHER STEM Virtual Bootcamp, scheduled to run from April 28 to June 20, 2025.

The virtual bootcamp will empower over 200 young girls from Lagos, Benue, Kaduna, Anambra, Kano, Oyo, Kwara, and Abuja with essential Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education skills, inspiring them to lead in digital innovation and leadership.

Through a dynamic series of interactive virtual workshops, hands-on activities, and mentorship sessions, participants aged 12 to 25 will receive comprehensive training in Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Data Analytics, Coding, Critical Thinking, and Problem-Solving.

Founder of the Love for Change Women Foundation, Modupeola Bello Olukoya, said the InnovatHER STEM Bootcamp would align with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 5, 4, and 1—Gender Equality, Quality Education, and Poverty Alleviation.

“The first session held in September 2024 empowered 30 girls,” she noted. “Now, the 2025 STEM Virtual Bootcamp marks a significant leap forward, with over 200+ girls already registered.

“While the initiative aims to nurture a new generation of young women to drive innovation and leadership in technology and engineering, it also equips them with the soft skills needed to build confidence and thrive in STEM fields and beyond. We’re not just teaching girls to use tech—we’re helping them reshape their futures,” Olukoya said.