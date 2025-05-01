May Day: Tinubu, Wife Rejoice With Nigerian Workers

* President reiterates commitment to workers’ welfare

* First Lady: Workers remain backbone of nation’s development

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu and wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, have rejoiced with Nigerian workers as they join their counterparts across the globe to celebrate this year’s May Day.

In a message issued on Thursday to mark the Workers’ Day, the president reaffirmed his commitment to prioritizing workers’ welfare, emphasising continued collaboration with labour to advance Nigeria’s development.

Celebrating Worker’s’ Day on his official verified X handle, @officialABAT, President Tinubu pledged sustained partnership with the labour force in Nigeria to build a stronger nation.

He described Nigerian workers as the engine of the economy and the secret to the nation’s growth.

President Tinubu, in his tweet stated, inter alia: “To every Nigerian worker, Happy Worker’s Day.

“You are the engine of our economy and the secret to our nation’s growth.

“Our administration has and will continue to prioritise workers’ welfare. Together, we will make Nigeria great again.

“Here’s to everyone, young and old, entrepreneur or employee, private or government employed, whose meaningful contributions help in no small way to the development of our homes, communities, and our dear nation.

“Happy Worker’s Day, Nigeria!”

On her part, the First Lady while celebrating with the Nigerian workers on the 2025 Workers’ Day, stated emphatically that Nigerian workers remain the backbone of the nation’s development and driving force behind Nigeria’s progress.

Mrs Tinubu’s four-paragraph message read in part: “On this special Workers’ Day, I extend my heartfelt gratitude and congratulations to all Nigerian workers for your commitment to nation-building. May your efforts continue to yield fruit, and may we, as a nation, always uphold the value of your labour.

“This year’s celebration is a reminder of the dignity of labour and the importance of creating opportunities that are fair to all. I salute the men and women who rise each day to go to work and support our economy.

“Across all sectors, whether public or private, formal or informal, Nigerian workers remain the backbone of our development and the driving force behind our nation’s progress.

“I wish you all a happy Workers’ Day celebration and I pray that our beloved nation continues to prosper and grow in leaps and bounds.”