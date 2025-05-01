Consolidation, Fresh Strategies as Businesses Take on Q2

With a seeming stability in policies and the economy, the first quarter of 2025 has been leveraged by businesses to adjust to the current economic reality, as well as designing strategies that will enable them a smooth sail in the year, Raheem Akingbolu reports

Technology-enabled Ecosystem

For Coronation Group, its ambition to deepen operation and extend its frontiers in 2025 is already gathering momentum, considering the continuous market acceptability of the group’s technology-enabled ecosystem.

As a leading financial services conglomerate, providing an array of solutions through technology, Coronation, as a leading African financial services conglomerate, is currently offering expertise across Insurance, Asset Management, Banking, and Technology. With a steadfast commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, the company has consistently crafted enduring financial solutions that drive wealth creation for individuals and institutions.

With a vision to transform the African continent, Coronation is working as a trusted prosperity partner in 2025 to provide transformational solutions for Africa’s challenges, in a way that would enable clients to build legacies through sustainable wealth creation.

Coronation Group operates a diversified portfolio of businesses across four key sectors: Insurance, Asset Management, Banking, and Technology. The companies under the Group include; Coronation Life Assurance Limited, Coronation General Insurance Limited and Coronation Insurance Ghana. The group’s non-banking companies are; Coronation Asset Management Limited, Coronation Registrars Limited, Coronation Capital Limited, Coronation Securities Limited and Coronation Trustees Limited. In the banking sector, the group’s Coronation Merchant Bank Limited is also a leading player while Trium Limited and Fiducia are making different positioning statements in the technology.

UBA’s Regional Expansion

At the twilight of 2024, while stakeholders at the United Bank for Africa (UBA), were still relishing the success recorded in the year as indicated by KPMG Customer Experience Survey in 2024, the news dropped that the bank would embark on another regional expansion in 2025, this time to Saudi Arabia and Mozambique. It was also indicated that UBA will be deepening its French licence as well as entrenching its customer-centric focus in the light of its success over the years.

At a send-forth dinner in honour of the bank’s retired non-executive directors in Abuja in December last year, it’s CEO, Oliver Alawuba, quoted the bank’s chairman that the Saudi Arabia’s office would be opened this year. According to feelers from the bank, the process to open the Saudi Arabia and Mozambique UBA offices are nearing completion. The bank currently operates with over 25,000 staff and serves more than 45 million customers across 24 countries.

As part of the strategies being put in place to weather the storm in 2025, the bank has restated its commitment to offer innovative products driven by technology as well as improved staff welfare to boost productivity.

Dangote Refinery Meets Local Demand

As predicated by some experts on the capacity of the Dangote group to address the challenges in the oil and gas sector of the economy, the group has recently announced that the Dangote Refinery is now refining 57 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, daily.

This production capacity is sufficient to meet 100 per cent of Nigeria’s local demand for refined petroleum products.

Speaking during a tour of the refinery complex by a Zambian government delegation, the President of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Aliko Dangote revealed that his company – the Dangote Petroleum Refinery – has enough Premium Motor Spirit (PMS otherwise known as petrol) in storage to sufficiently meet the local needs of Nigeria.

Dangote disclosed that the oil refinery has “more than half a billion litres of petroleum and over N600 billion worth of products in its tanks.

Dangote said: “As we speak right now we have more than half a billion litres. The refinery is producing enough refined products, like gasoline, diesel, and kerosene, to meet 100 per cent of Nigeria’s requirements.”

Speaking after a tour of the refinery complex by a Zambia Government delegation, led by the country’s Minister of Energy, Makozo Chikote, Dangote stated that the refinery project, like other projects in the past, is not for Nigeria alone.

“This refinery is not only for Nigeria; it is for Africa. We must sustain the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) deal. We are trying to see how we trade with other African countries,” Dangote said.

The Zambian Minister of Energy said his takeaway from the Dangote Refinery working visit was that the President, Aliko Dangote, is truly focused on the bigger picture for Africa.

Chikote, who led a delegation of energy experts to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery to partner Zambia on energy solutions, expressed satisfaction and readiness to work with the African manufacturing giant.

Reinventing Public Relations

For most of 2024, TPT International Limited adopted a strategy of outward silence while taking significant actions internally. As a result, this PR company has positioned itself as one of the major players to watch in 2025. Under the leadership of a leading strategist, Adetokunbo Modupe, TPT secured several notable accounts in 2024, including Japan Tobacco International Nigeria, Pernod Ricard Nigeria (the producers of Jameson, Martell, Chivas Regal, and Absolut Vodka), Amo Farm Sieberer, and a well-known state government.

The agency’s impressive work for Rite Foods Limited has continued to elevate the Bigi soft drinks, Fearless Energy drink, and Sosa fruit juice as leaders in their respective industries. TPT has maintained a strong commitment to professionalism driven by creativity. Sources claim that since the return of the master storyteller to his passion, the creative energy for which the agency is renowned has been revitalised.

Modupe once ventured into politics, running for a Senate seat in his native Ondo State, but he has since returned to his first love—public relations. Undoubtedly one of the best in the industry, TPT International, led by Toks Modupe, is poised to be a creative powerhouse to watch in 2025.

Indigenous Core Banking System

The story of Sterling Bank Limited is that of a brand that is succeeding despite all odds. The bank recently made history by migrating to what is believed to be the Africa’s first ever indigenous core banking solution called SeaBaaS.

The implementation of SeaBaaS, developed by Peerless, marks the completion of a new banking system announced to customers in August 2024.

This move positions Nigeria as a leader in digital banking, driven by local talent and cutting-edge technology

Lveraging advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence, the system promises to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency, providing smarter, faster financial services.

Speaking on the achievement, CEO of Sterling Bank, Abubakar Suleiman said SeaBaaS is the first fully developed core banking platform that is wholly built and owned by an African technology company.

He described the development as the start of a new revolution in Africa’s drive for economic self-sufficiency, noting that the intellectual property underpinning SeaBaas will be available to partners across the continent in the coming months

Strengthening Leadership

Diageo’s latest leadership appointments mark a transformative moment for its operations in West and Central Africa, as well as its strategic partnerships in Nigeria. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity, these leadership changes reflect a bold vision for the future of the region’s spirits industry.

As a global leader in premium beverages, Diageo has announced the appointment of Kavita Hans as General Manager for its West and Central Africa operations, including Diageo Nigeria Limited (DNL). Her appointment, effective July 1, 2024, underscores the company’s commitment to harnessing world-class expertise to drive innovation, growth, and sustainability in Nigeria and the region.

Kavita Hans brings over 20 years of international commercial experience across renowned multinational companies, including Mars, Heineken, and Diageo. Her career has spanned continents, from the UK and Ireland to the Middle East and Asia, reflecting a rich and diverse market expertise and leadership excellence.

Since joining Diageo nearly a decade ago, Kavita has held several key roles across multiple geographies. Most recently, she served as General Manager for the Philippines and as Commercial Director for the Island of Ireland’s Off-Trade Revenue and Category Growth. Her track record of delivering exceptional results has left an indelible mark on Diageo’s global operations.

With its major hub in Lagos, Nigeria, Diageo’s West and Central Africa operations play a pivotal role in the company’s global strategy. Nigeria, as the largest market in this region, holds immense potential for growth in the spirits industry. Kavita’s appointment signals a renewed focus on fostering partnerships, driving innovation, and creating shared value across the beverage sector.

Restructuring at Nigerian Breweries

From next month, Uzodinma Odenigbo will assume office as the Corporate Affairs Director of the Nigerian Breweries Plc. Odenigbo succeeds Sade Morgan who has been elevated to a global role as Heineken’s Corporate Affairs Director, Africa, Middle East and Africa. No doubt, this is a major restructuring that will further prepare the brewing giant for the task ahead.

Since joining NB in 2017, Odenigbo has been responsible for Public, External & Government Affairs, first as Public Affairs Manager for the South of Nigeria. He has subsequently led the critical public affairs agenda pan-Nigeria while also providing strategic direction for the Regional Corporate Affairs Managers.

Significantly, he delivered a comprehensive stakeholder engagement and communications framework as part of the project team for implementation of the 2024 Nigerian Breweries business recovery plan, achieving zero business disruption and negative media coverage amongst other critical outcomes.

As part of his personal development plan, he was in July 2024 selected for an important Short Term Assignment (STA) as Corporate Affairs Director, Brarudi, where he joined the local Management Team. the new spokesman has the next few months to prove his competence as a strategist and communications expert as NB plans to consolidate leadership.