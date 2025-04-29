Tinubu Mourns Shariah Council Leader, Sheikh Abdur Hadiyyatullah

.Condoles Yemi Edun over death of family matriarch, Adunni Edun

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the death of the President of the Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria, Sheikh Abdur Rasheed Hadiyyatullah Iwo.

Sheikh Hadiyyatullah, also the founder and director of Sheikh Ibn Baz Shariah College of Nigeria in Iwo, Osun State, who died on Monday at the age of 81, will be buried later on Tuesday at the college after Janazah prayers.

The President, in a release issued on Tuesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described Sheikh Hadiyyatullah as a respected Islamic scholar who devoted most of his life to Islam and humanity.

“As President of the Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria, he provided uncommon leadership and direction to the Council. As a cleric, he lived by the way of Allah and the teachings of Prophet Muhammed (PBUH). As a human being, he lived an impactful life, touching many lives through his Shariah College,” President Tinubu remarked.

He recalled the invaluable support the Shariah Council, under Sheikh Hadiyyatullah’s leadership, offered him during the 2023 electioneering as it stood for truth and justice and denounced lies and propaganda.

The President commiserated with Sheikh Hadiyyatullah’s family, the people of Iwoland and the Islamic Ummah in the country, particularly the eminent leaders of the Shariah Council.

According to President Tinubu: “Muslims in Nigeria will sorely miss Sheikh Hadiyyatullah’s humility, deep knowledge, and devotion to Islam”.

He urged the Council to continue propagating the ideals of justice, religious tolerance, unity, peace, and harmony that the organisation stands for and that Sheikh Hadiyyatullah also stood for in his lifetime.

The President beseeched Allah (SWT) to forgive the late Sheikh, have mercy upon him and grant him the best part of Jannatul Firdaus.

He also prayed for strength and grace for all those Sheikh Hadiyyatullah left behind, offering his heartfelt condolences during this difficult time.

Also on Tuesday, President Tinubu sent condolences to CEO of Daniel Ford International, Adeyemi Edun and other family members on the demise of their beloved matriarch, Olufunmilayo Adunni Edun, at the age of 84.

The President commiserated with the friends and associates of the late Madam Edun, whose exemplary life, compassion, service and commitment to the well-being of others touched and inspired many.

He urged the family to find comfort in the remarkable impact she made in her lifetime through her devotion to prayer, charitable works, and wise counsel.

President Tinubu prayed that the Almighty God will grant peaceful repose to the departed soul and bring strength and comfort to the Edun family during this grieving time.