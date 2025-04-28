Protecting the Future: Adamawa Govt Launches Polio Immunization Campaign for Children

Daji Sani in Yola

In a bid to safeguard the health and well-being of its future generations, the Adamawa State Government has launched a four-day polio immunization campaign targeting over 1.4 million children under the age of five.

The campaign which kicked-off Sunday at the Malkohi Primary Healthcare Center in Yola South Local Government Area, (LGA) Adamawa State, is a testament to the state’s unwavering commitment to eradicating vaccine-preventable diseases.

The initiative brings together a coalition of traditional and religious leaders, health professionals, and representatives from UNICEF, the World Health Organization (WHO), and other key development partners.

Speaking at the event, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, represented by Commissioner for Local Government, Yayaji Mijinyawa, reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to leave no child behind.

“As a state, we recognize that the health and well-being of our children are foundational to Adamawa’s progress,” Fintiri emphasized.

“Every child, whether in the cities or the remotest settlements, must be reached.” The governor extended his appreciation to health workers, community mobilizers, and development partners for their dedication and resilience.

UNICEF’s Chief of Field Office, Bauchi, Dr. Nuzhat Rafique, commended the Adamawa Government’s leadership in child health initiatives and urged intensified efforts in hard-to-reach communities. “Adamawa consistently sets a strong example by prioritizing children’s health,” Rafique said, calling on parents to ensure that all eligible children are vaccinated to strengthen their immune systems.

She explained the campaign aims to immunize children against polio and other vaccine-preventable diseases, providing them with a shield against life-threatening illnesses. Traditional rulers, community leaders, and senior officials encouraged parents to take advantage of the safe, free, and life-saving vaccine.

The Adamawa State Primary Healthcare Development Agency’s Dr. Suleiman Bashir, also speaking at event, said with a plaque of appreciation, honoring her pivotal role in advancing child health interventions across the state.

He said the gesture is a testament to the agency’s commitment to recognizing and rewarding individuals who contribute to the state’s health initiatives.

His words: “As the campaign unfolds, health workers and community mobilizers will fan out across the state, reaching into remote settlements and urban communities to ensure that every child is immunized. Parents are urged to take advantage of this opportunity to protect their children against vaccine-preventable diseases.

“The success of the campaign will depend on the collective efforts of all stakeholders, including health workers, community leaders, and parents. By working together, Adamawa State can ensure that its children are protected against polio and other life-threatening diseases.”

He said the polio immunization campaign is a critical component of the state’s efforts to improve child health outcomes. By immunizing children, parents can help prevent the spread of diseases and ensure their children grow up healthy and strong.

Bashir said as the campaign comes to a close, the Adamawa State Government is confident that its efforts will yield positive results, protecting the health and well-being of its future generations.