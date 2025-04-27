Defection: Osun PDP Has Not Lost Any Genuine Supporter, Says Adeleke

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has said he has not lost any of the supporters who backed his emergence in 2022, and urged his followers not to worry about those who have left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement issued yesterday in Osogbo, Osun State capital by the governor’s spokesman, Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke stated that rather than weakening the PDP, recent defections had only strengthened the party, due to the spread of various developmental projects being executed across the state by his administration.



Adeleke, who was reacting to recent developments in the PDP, noted that the 2022 victory was made possible by dedicated and loyal PDP members, despite the anti-party activities of some chieftains.

“We know how we got to the Government House, and those God used to make it possible. We also know those who worked openly or silently against us. We are aware of those who opposed us then, but have now embraced our good governance agenda. We also have a verified list of those still opposing us,” he said.



The governor assured PDP members that the party’s membership base had expanded, with many defectors from the opposition joining.

“We have increased in strength and support. We have not lost any genuine supporters from 2022 to date. Our good work has earned us even more supporters, partners, and goodwill across party lines,” he added.

Adeleke said his administration treated all federal constituencies fairly.



“Our infrastructure plan benefits every part of the state, and our local content programmes spread opportunities to all. We run a truly pan-Osun government,” he said.

While urging PDP members to remain steadfast and united, Adeleke expressed appreciation for the wave of endorsements from various interest groups and pledged to remain focused on pursuing the Imole Agenda beyond 2026.

“As a government delivering on all fronts, we have the goodwill of the people. We must avoid distractions and intensify grassroots mobilisation. Within the context of the rule of law, we will soon resolve the standoff within the local government system,” Adeleke assured.

He commended elected PDP local government chairmen and councillors for their sacrifice and patience, saying:

“We must maintain our democratic resilience to ensure the will of the people prevails at the grassroots.”

Adeleke also expressed gratitude to groups and individuals endorsing him for a second term, promising continued loyalty to the PDP and the people of Osun State.

“Our members should be assured that we remain focused and committed to building a strong PDP and sustaining a pro-people governance in Osun State,” he said.