Shettima: We Must Synergise To Maximise Nigeria’s Skills Potential

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has called for stronger synergy among stakeholders in both public and private sectors to effectively drive Nigeria’s aspirations in skills development.

He noted that the demographic dividend accruals to Nigeria can be best maximized if the workforce and the youth are adequately skilled in critical sectors of the economy.

These, among others, formed the outcome of the fifth meeting of the National Council on Skills chaired by the vice-president in Abuja.

According to Shettima, “We know that isolated programmes, no matter how well-intentioned, cannot substitute for a unified national strategy, that is why this council’s work remains indispensable. There are challenges but we can conquer them if we act with unity, urgency and foresight.”

The council also deliberated on strategies for advancing Nigeria’s skills landscape and ensuring alignment with the eight-point agenda of the President Bola Tinubu administration, even as it commended the proposed Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) scheduled for unveiling on May 16, 2025.

The council urged improved consultations with sister ministries and departments regarding the initiative, emphasizing the need to prioritize digital skills training, especially among youths.

It reiterated its commitment to ensuring coherence in skills development policies, monitoring implementation effectively and adapting strategies to meet emerging labour market trends.

The body also approved the adoption of National Skills Qualification (NSQ) certifications for skills training centres across MDAs, the 36 states of the federation, and the private sector, just as it acknowledged the crucial role of the private sector in skills development in the country.

Present at the meeting were the Ministers of Education, Youth Development; Communications & Digital Economy; Industry Trade & Investment; Works; and Women Affairs, representatives of state governments, heads of agencies, the organised private sector and development partners.