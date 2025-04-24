Obi Visits Vatican, Joins Dignitaries to Witness Pope’s Lying in State

Chuks Okocha and Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 poll, Peter Obi, yesterday joined global dignitaries in Vatican City to pay final respects to the late Head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis.

Obi, a Papal Knight of the Church, joined Nigeria’s Vatican Veteran, 93-year-old Cardinal Francis Arinze to witness the Pontiff’s lying in the state.

He said: “Today, I joined Francis Cardinal Arinze, global dignitaries, and thousands of mourners at St. Peter’s Basilica, Rome, to pay my final respects to His Holiness, Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21. The solemn lying-in-state ceremony was a moment of deep reflection, as the world bids farewell to a man who embodied humility, simplicity, and selfless service.

“Pope Francis was more than a Pontiff; he was a moral light in a world darkened by inequality and indifference. His life was a testament to leadership as a sacred duty, one rooted in compassion, truth, and service to the poor and marginalised. He lived for others, spoke for the voiceless, and reminded us all that leadership must be about lifting others, not self-exaltation.

“I came to truly appreciate what he stood for after my appointment as a member of Scholars Occultantes – an international circle of thinkers he founded during his time as Archbishop. The organisation, dedicated to truth, ethical leadership, and social transformation, gave me a deeper insight into the intellectual and moral force behind his teachings.

“I was blessed to meet Pope Francis on three occasions. Each encounter left a lasting impression. He radiated peace and inspired faith, and his presence was a quiet yet powerful reminder of the divine responsibility that leadership entails. His humility was infectious, his vision deeply human.

“As we mourn this great soul, I urge political, religious, and community leaders, especially across Africa, to reflect on his life and commit to the values he upheld: justice, peace, and human dignity. Let this moment not just be one of mourning, but a call to lead with conscience, walk with the people, and govern with love.

“May Pope Francis’ soul rest in perfect peace, and may his legacy live on in all who seek to serve humanity selflessly,’’ he stated

Earlier, on Wednesday, the coffin containing the Pope’s body was carried from the chapel of the Casa Santa Marta to St. Peter’s Basilica, to allow the faithful to pay their respects.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, presided over the rite of translation, while the procession passed through Santa Marta Square and the Square of the Roman Protomartyrs, according to the Holy See Press Office.

The procession then exited through the Arch of the Bells into St. Peter’s Square and entered the Vatican Basilica through the central door. At the Altar of the Confession, the Cardinal Camerlengo presided over the Liturgy of the Word, at the conclusion of which the visits to the body of the Roman Pontiff commenced.

St Peter’s Basilica remains open for the faithful who wish to pay their respects to the late Pope from Wednesday from 11: AM to midnight; on Thursday from 7:00 AM to midnight; and on Friday from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM, the Vatican said.