Tinubu to Security, Defence Chiefs: Enough is Enough

.Issues fresh security directives

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday issued fresh directives to security and intelligence chiefs, aimed at intensifying efforts to restore peace and stability in parts of the country battling with violent attacks.

National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu made this known to newsmen after an emergency security and intelligence meeting held at the President’s official residence at the State House, Abuja.

He said: “It was a very detailed and exhaustive briefing session with Mr. President. He has been closely monitoring developments, even while away, and today we had the opportunity to fully update him. He listened attentively and gave new directives. He is deeply committed to achieving peace and security across the country.

“He (President Tinubu) insisted that enough is enough. He wants to see results. All the security arms—military, police, intelligence services—are fully deployed and working round the clock. We believe we’re on the right track, and though not everything is fully resolved, significant improvements have been made”.

According to Ribadu, President Tinubu directed the security agencies to step up coordination with local authorities in areas currently experiencing insecurity, particularly Plateau, Benue, and Borno States.

He emphasized that the fight against insecurity must involve collaboration with subnational actors.

“Insecurity is not just a federal government issue. It involves sub-units, state and local governments, because they are closest to the people. Mr. President has instructed us to work more closely with governors, traditional rulers, and community leaders, especially where issues are rooted in local conflicts”, the NSA noted.

Ribadu stated that security and intelligence chiefs had recently conducted visits to the troubled regions on the President’s orders, meeting with political and community stakeholders to assess the situation firsthand and implement appropriate interventions.

While acknowledging persistent challenges, particularly in the North-East where remnants of terrorist groups remain active, Ribadu stressed that the nature of insecurity is evolving and that efforts must remain adaptive.

According to him: “Borno State has recently seen a spike in incidents, particularly due to IEDs planted by insurgents. These are evil actors who strike opportunistically when things appear calm. But we have men and women who are working tirelessly, sacrificing sleep, family, and comfort to keep the country safe. Their efforts must be acknowledged”.

The NSA urged Nigerians to consider the progress made in security over the past year, stating that while every life lost is deeply mourned, the overall trajectory remains positive.

His words: “Security is relative. You compare what was happening before and what is happening now. We are not where we want to be yet, but we are moving forward. We will not relent until we achieve lasting peace.”

Ribadu concluded by reaffirming the commitment of all security agencies to carry out the President’s directives and ensure a secure environment for all Nigerians.

The high-level meeting, convened by President Tinubu, was attended by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mohammed Mohammed; Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major General Emmanuel Undianeye; Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Oluwatosin Ajayi; and Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.