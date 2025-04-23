Ibas Seeks CAN’s Support in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Ibok-Ete Ibas, has appealed to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), to play a pivotal role in fostering peace, reconciliation, and stability in the state amid ongoing political crisis.

Ibas made the call during a meeting with CAN leaders at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

The sole administrator emphasised the importance of the Church’s moral guidance in restoring harmony, and described the Easter season as a reminder of hope, sacrifice, and unity.

Ibas acknowledged the recent declaration of a State of Emergency in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu, which he said led to his appointment as Administrator.

He explained that since assuming office on March 20, 2025, he had engaged in broad consultations with civil society, traditional rulers, and local government officials to rebuild trust and foster cooperation.

“The unity of the Church is the seedbed for the unity of the State. Where the Church leads in love, the people will follow in peace,” he said.

He assured them that his administration remained people-centered, accessible, and committed to justice and equity.

He called for collective action, emphasising that sustainable peace required dialogue, collaboration, and understanding.

The administrator urged religious leaders to remain steadfast in prayer and bold in truth, drawing inspiration from the Easter message.

He expressed confidence that, with CAN’s support and divine guidance, Rivers State would emerge stronger and more united.

In their response, the leadership and executive members of the Rivers State chapter of CAN led by the Most Reverend D.E Kala-Dukubo, appealed to the Administrator to involve the group in the peace building process.

They further urged him to ensure that critical aspects of governance were not ignored during the period of emergency rule, especially as it affected the sanitation of the environment.

CAN decried the volume of misinformation in the publication space and urged the administration to tackle it headlong, adding that the development portrayed the state as a place at war, adding that this was a disincentive for visitor and potential investors.