Hacey Partners Ekiti to Improve Youth Sexual Health, Rights

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

A non-governmental organisation, Hacey, has called for improved sexual health and rights amongst youths in Ekiti State, while also advocating comprehensive health sensitization amongst adolescents.

The Hacey team made this revelation during a courtesy visit to the Ministry of Health and other various government establishments in the state in Ado Ekiti Wednesday.

According to the team leader, Isaiah Adedayo, the coalition team of the joint advocacy alliance members is seeking to partner with civil society organisations and government parastatals in the state.

Adedayo said Hacey has trained 60 civil organisations in Ekiti State with the aim of expanding information, which will enable youths and adolescents take advantage of health centres in their respective environment, and promote sexual health knowledge and benefits.

He further explained that Hacey is engaging government establishments through the courtesy visit to foster good relationship and partnership in its quest to ensure youths are sensitized and exposed to the advantage of health centres to address concerns relating to SRHR.

Adedayo said while the feedbacks have been impressive, he declared that it will help the policy makers in making recommendations that will enable policy makers to assist the organisation.

“We are targeting age 10 to 24 years and the goal is to ensure that youths have access to information about their health and the services of the clinics so it can be properly utilized.

“We have been doing this for 18 months in Lagos, Osun, Ogun, Ondo and Ekiti States and I can confidently tell you we have recorded success especially in Ekiti State where we trained 60 different organisations who will also take on the initiative to promote health awareness, build capacity and help the youths to rediscover their inner self,” he said.

The Hacey team leader explained that the purpose of the visit is to facilitate a free health-related environment where youths can actually have access to information and other needed details about health clinics in their environment.

“They need a health friendly environment where they can express their concerns and take necessary action on their sexual reproductive health and rights,” he stated.

The team had earlier visited the state primary healthcare board where the executive secretary of the state primary healthcare agency, Dr. Rasheed Adeyemi Adepoju, affirmed the commitment of the state government to ensure adequate and quality medical services to the people.

Adeyemi thanked Hacey for doing a wonderful job in the state and promised the team that the agency will support the organization and also told newsmen that the efforts of the state government is yielding positive results as the state recorded the lowest cases in teenage pregnancy and child marriages.

The team then proceeded to the Ministry of Youth Development where the Commissioner, Adesola Gold Adedayo, lauded the projects of Hacey particularly in the area of health sensitization.

He assured the team of the readiness of the ministry to collaborate with it in fulfilling its agenda by incorporating the youths of Ekiti State in the programme.

In her own words, the state adolescents health officer in the state Ministry of Health, Mrs Adewemimo Tolulope, welcomed the team happily and acknowledged the impact of the organisation in encouraging youths to take advantage of health facilities and have comprehensive knowledge about their sexual reproductive organs.

She particularly highlighted capacity building and self discovery as part of Hacey advocacy.

According to her, youths have the right to know about their reproductive systems and how to channel any concerns about their SRHR.

The team also met the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Mrs Olusola Gbenga-Igotun, in her office where the team presented its agenda, efforts and challenges of the organisation.

Mrs Gbenga-Igotun applauded Hacey and encouraged the team not to relent in its efforts to create health awareness and health consciousness amongst the youths.

She also pledged the support of the ministry to collaborate and feature in its subsequent programmes in the state most especially advocating the SRHR, so that the knowledge can be spread through all means available.

Gbenga-Igotun said the ministry will be actively involved in Hacey good intentions and also promised to partner with the organisation whenever the occasion arises.