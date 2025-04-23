APC Welcomes Oborevwori, Okowa’s Decision to Join Party

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The National Working Committee of All Progressives Congress (APC) under the leadership of Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, has commended the Governor of Delta state, Sheriff Oborevwori, for his decision to join the party.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka in a statement issued Wednesday also commended leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), including former Governor of Delta state and vice presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 presidential election, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, senior administration officials, leaders and members of the House of Assembly, local government chairmen and councilors in the state for joining the ruling party.

He said: “Our great Party welcomes this important development, and assures the governor and incoming leaders and members of Delta PDP of our fullest cooperation and accommodation in the APC family.

“With this move, coming on the heels of steady decamping of PDP leaders and members across the state to APC, including members of Delta Unity Group in Ika federal constituency, we are delighted that Delta state, now an APC state, stands poised to contribute maximally to the success and realisation of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and to the enduring good and prosperity of Deltans and all Nigerians.”