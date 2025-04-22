ICSAN Proposes National Secretariat in Lagos

* Building to gulp N3.6bn

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The new national secretariat of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN), which will be based in Lagos, is set to gulp the sum of N3.6 billion.

The fundraising programme, where members of the institute solicited for funds, was held in Abuja, and had as chairman the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso.

Speaking at the event, ICSAN President, Funmi Ekundayo, said the proposed building, which was started by her predecessors and has been in the pipeline for years, but owing to lack of funds and the general state of the Nigerian economy, the project has yet to be executed.

The new national secretariat, which is situated on a 3,500 square metre plot, will feature a four-storey building with three arms.

The administrative arm will be located in the east wing; the academic area with the library and lecture halls will be situated in the west wing, while the commercial areas, open for long-term lease, will be housed on the second and third floors.

She said: “The reality is that our financial capacity is minimal. Our revenues come from our certification courses and membership dues.”

She noted that ICSAN had pooled its resources to kickstart the building’s foundation, which will soon be completed.

“The new national secretariat will not only be the biggest legacy of my administration but also the biggest legacy for the institute as a foremost governance professional institute that needs to put up a structure befitting its status within the Nigeria socio-economic space,” Ekundayo said.

Underscoring the proposed edifice’s importance, ICSAN Vice-President and Chairman of the Building Project, Uto Ukpanah, said the building proves that the institute will continue to provide its services to build the nation.

“ICSAN is a leading governance institute. We are the hub of governance professionals; thus, our membership (spanning 10,000) spans public, private and not-for-profit sectors. What we do is build capacity.

“Once you have exceptional governance professionals of integrity, you are guaranteed the sustainability of such institutions. You know offices and programmes will be run properly, and people will not compromise on values,” Ukpanah, who takes over as the new ICSAN president in a few days, said.

ICSAN, founded in 1966, is the leading recognised body in Nigeria dedicated to enhancing the status and practice of corporate governance and public administration.