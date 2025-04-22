Ganduje: Tinubu’s Reforms Painful, Necessary to Reposition Nation’s Economy

•Chides Galadima, says he’s a failed, rejected politician

Chuks Okocha and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, has reiterated the fact that the economic reforms of President Bola Tinubu’s administration might be painful, but were necessary steps to reposition Nigeria’s economy for sustainable growth.

Ganduje, however, chided a chieftain of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Alhaji Buba Galadima, describing him as a failed politician who was also rejected by his people.

Ganduje, who disclosed this in Paris, France, while inaugurating the new executive committee of the APC,France Chapter, emphasised the importance of unity among party members in the diaspora, and stressed their role in supporting the administration’s economic transformation efforts.

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, Ganduje commended efforts of the diaspora in expanding the party’s base abroad through active recruitment of members and mobilisation.

“While the reforms under President Tinubu May be seen as painful, they are necessary steps to reposition Nigeria’s economy for sustainable growth,” he noted.

He further assured the gathering that the party was committed to working with the National Assembly to realise the long-sought goal of diaspora voting, enabling full political inclusion for Nigerians living abroad.

Ganduje expressed optimism about APC’s prospects heading into the 2027 elections, pointing to increasing internal stability and the defection of key figures from other political parties.

“There is peace in the APC, unlike in other parties that are battling internal crises. Because of this enabling environment, many are decamping to our party, including senators, members of the House of Representatives, state assemblies, and other notable political figures. Our party respects its constitution and practices internal democracy.

“We appreciate you for holding the banner of our party, expanding its membership, and supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, especially in light of the critical reforms he is undertaking. There is now more funding for capital development, and both governors and local government chairmen can attest to this.”

Responding, the newly inaugurated Chairlady of the APC, France Chapter, Hajjiya Amina Suzuki, reiterated the critical role of Nigerians in the diaspora in national development—not just as economic contributors, but also as political stakeholders.

“The Nigerian diaspora contributes billions in remittances and investments, but we are also thought leaders and proud ambassadors of Nigeria’s democracy,” she said.

She, however, appealed to Ganduje and the APC leadership to champion the cause of diaspora voting.

“Under your visionary leadership, we believe diaspora voting can become a reality. It is not only possible — it is necessary. We respectfully urge you to make this dream come true during the life of this administration. After all, where there is a will, there is always a way,” she added.

In another development, Ganduje has described Galadima as a failed, rejected and frustrated politician without any base in Nigeria.

In a statement by Oliver Okpala, his Senior Special Assistant, Ganduje said, “His past political record of mercantilism, political duplicity and incompetence clearly shows he has no space of existence in the current political landscape in the country.’’

Reacting to Galadima’s claim in a recent interview that Ganduje had no electoral value, he said Galadima had been known as a politician with acute character deficit and treachery.

He wondered how Galadima could say that a man who has been two time Governor of a state like Kano and presently, chairman of APC lacked electoral value.

According to him, “His statement clearly portrays him as a mischievous personality, politically. We know Galadima’s garrulous and weightless antecedents and we are not surprised by this his baseless claims.

“He was a well known member of the Buhari Organisation but always preferred to take skewed positions, that made all attempts of the organisation to win election futile. Is that the kind of person who would determine who has electoral value?

“Ganduje is well known tested and trusted, result orientated technocrat and politician of high repute, who successful led Kano for two uninterrupted terms.

“He is a man with infallible proof of performance across Kano and beyond. His developmental projects are still littered across Kano State, a testament of his unbroken connection with the people.

“Ganduje is a grassroots politician with results to show. Where are Galadima’s results? He is a barren, outdated politician, who has outlived his usefulness. Galadima should know that the APC ship under the leadership of Dr. Ganduje is sailing smoothly and the party has continued to wax stronger under him.”