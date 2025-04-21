Board Member: TETFund Committed to Reposition Nigeria’s Tertiary Institutions, Meet Global Standards

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A board member of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Engineer Nurudeen Adeyemi, at the weekend said the agency remains committed to reposition Nigeria’s tertiary institutions to meet global standards and equip students with the skills needed for a competitive and evolving world.



Adeyemi stated this in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital while speaking at the 5th Strategic Media Stakeholders’ Seminar organised by the Sobi FM Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kwara State Council, in collaboration with the Nigeria Media Parliament.



The seminar, held in Ilorin, focused on the theme: “The Role of TETFund in Repositioning Nigeria’s Higher Education”.

He also said the agency has become a central driver of the federal government’s reform efforts in the tertiary education sector.



According to him, “TETFund’s sustained interventions in infrastructure development, academic training, research funding, and innovation have positioned it as a transformative force within the nation’s education sector.

“TETFund has been strategically deployed by the President as a vehicle for transformative change across Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.



“Through targeted investments in infrastructure, human capital, and research, the Fund is advancing the administration’s vision for a modern, accessible, and future-ready education system.”

He further highlighted TETFund’s role in the implementation of the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), stating that the agency serves as the primary financier of the initiative.



NELFUND, launched as part of President Tinubu’s commitment to student financial support, aims to improve access to higher education through a sustainable, long-term financing framework.

“This is not just a political project. It is designed to have a lasting impact on future generations, far beyond the tenure of the current administration”, he added.

The seminar brought together media professionals, education stakeholders, policy experts, and civil society actors who deliberated on strategies to enhance public awareness of TETFund’s contributions and to foster accountability in the education sector.

TETFund, established in 2011, is mandated to manage, disburse, and monitor education tax collections to public tertiary institutions in Nigeria, focusing on capital projects, research, and capacity development.